Tyreek Hill Accidentally Reveals He Hasn’t Met Odell Beckham Jr. in a Week: “I Wasn’t Supposed to Say That?”

Odell Beckham Jr.’s placement on the PUP list has sparked some intrigue in the Miami Dolphins’ camp, with Tyreek Hill adding fuel to the fire by slipping up and revealing something he shouldn’t have. Beckham will miss at least the first four games of the season and may target a Week 5 return against the Patriots, a situation that hasn’t left him thrilled.

Advertisement

So, when asked about how OBJ was dealing with his placement on the PUP list and his overall situation, Hill’s response raised eyebrows. “I ain’t seen Odell in about a week, boy,” he said, before quickly backtracking with a mischievous grin.

“I wasn’t supposed to say that?” Hill asked, possibly one of the team representatives, before jokingly trying to change the narrative with, “I seen Odell, I just seen him.”

You be the judge: Did Tyreek Hill genuinely mess up by revealing Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t been in the building since he was placed on PUP to then backtrack in a humorous way or is he trolling with the whole thing? (Video from Dolphins) https://t.co/eyFpVsKbJK pic.twitter.com/HsdeKj5px4 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 2, 2024

This exchange might have been in jest, but it left fans wondering about Beckham’s whereabouts and state of mind. His placement on the PUP list isn’t what the wideout wanted to hear, especially after missing all of training camp due to a mysterious offseason procedure that the Dolphins have not disclosed.

That being said, Hill’s penchant for joking around isn’t new. Just a week earlier, when discussions about Beckham missing games first surfaced, the former Kansas City player made an unexpected comparison between OBJ and Kevin Durant in a lighthearted X post.

What prompted Hill to compare OBJ to NBA superstar Kevin Durant?

Hill’s social media antics once again brought a dose of fun to the NFL offseason. When Beckham sarcastically responded to a fan’s suggestion that he was sitting on the PUP list because he was scared to face the Bills and Jaguars, Hill couldn’t resist joining in on the fun.

Beckham had initially written: “Terrified!!!! I’m actually scared to play against everyone on the schedule … Shakin in my boots,” and it set the stage for Hill’s clever quip.

Drawing an unexpected parallel, Hill went on to compare Beckham to NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who is known for his sensitivity and frequent social media interactions with fans.

When we signed KD https://t.co/cwZddJ7glR — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 26, 2024

Hill has indeed earned a reputation as quite the prankster and provocateur on social media, often keeping fans and fellow players on their toes with his witty remarks. So, the jab at his new teammate is likely just playful banter and nothing more.

But, the Dolphins fans must be growing increasingly eager to see the dynamic trio of Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Beckham Jr. take the field together. And with these updates, the fine lines of tensions and troubles seem to be creeping in.