Tyreek Hill Credited His “Grandmother’s Secret Recipe”, Connected to $1,800,000,000 Worth Restaurant Chain, For His Insane Speed

Tyreek Hill is an absolute powerhouse of talent. His unmatched speed has barely seen a competition in the league. He has baffled fans on many occasions with his pace. As it turns out, per ‘Cheetah’ himself, he runs so fast because of the $1,800,000,000 restaurant chain, Popeyes, which was a part of his grandmother’s secret recipe.

Hill was featured in a GQ Sports video a year ago in which he talked about the 10 things he couldn’t live without. One of the items that he mentioned was a bag of food which was from Popeyes. While he was opening the bag, Tyreek hyped the reason how he got his Cheetah-pace and it involved his grandmother too.

Tyreek Hill Credited His Grandmother and Popeyes For His Pace

Cheetah was evidently flooding his mouth while he was opening the box full of Popeyes’ chicken which he did not eat on camera. However, he hyped that much of his pace was fueled by that. “My next essential is none other than Popeyes. I feel like this is a part of my grandmother’s secret recipe for me being so fast,” he said.

Hill was so enthusiastic talking about his favorite meal that it was visible in his eyes how much he craved Popeyes’ chicken. “Typically, what I usually get is a five-piece chicken, chicken nugget, spicy Blackened Ranch, hot sauce, and honey,” Hill said. “And also I like a side of Doritos.”

However, he also added that he was not encouraging fans to eat junk food. “I’m not trying to hype any of you guys to eat bad food,” Hill said. “But if you were to choose bad food, this is it right here. This is Cheetah fuel right here. This is game-day fuel right here.”

Hill has certainly displayed his peak athleticism throughout his NFL career and it only seems that it keeps improving every year. He named the popular food chain Popeyes which was bought by Restaurant Brands International in 2017 for $1.8 billion, one of his sources of fuel.

Tyreek Hill Once Stated that Usain Bolt is Washed Up

Tyreek Hill who is one of the most competitive players in the NFL never turns done the opportunity to market his Cheetah speed, especially against the Olympic legend Usain Bolt. Even during his GQ feature, he took massive shots at Bolt saying that the GOAT of sprinting was “washed up” and that he couldn’t beat him in a 40-yard dash.

It was not the first nor the last time that he has said provocative things about Bolt to expect a response from him. However, it would still be interesting to see the two race against each other. Tyreek gave a glimpse of his monstrous speed this year by competing at the USATF Masters Indoors Championship on a 60m sprint and barely anyone could even touch him.