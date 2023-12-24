“I Beg Them to Continue…”: Fired Up Steve Young Hails Lamar Jackson, Equating Him to Chiefs Hero Patrick Mahomes

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) wears a cover as he stays warm on the sideline during late third quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Baltimore Ravens at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday Night, December 17, 2023. The Jaguars trailed 10 to 0 at the half and lost 23 to 7. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Few comprehend the nuances of playing football’s paramount position better than Hall of Famer Steve Young. Just before the Christmas showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens, the Hall of Famer lavished praise on Lamar Jackson on “The Vault“.

Young, whose trajectory soared after a pivotal trade to the San Francisco 49ers originating his NFL journey with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1985-1986, recently advocated for Baltimore’s patience in nurturing Lamar’s development, acknowledging the quarterback’s game evolution. Expressing optimism, he envisions Jackson ascending to the echelons of quarterback greatness, just like Patrick Mahomes did.

“Don’t tell me, ‘Well, that’s Lamar – he can’t do certain things.’ I pull my hair out … because do not diminish the potential of what Lamar Jackson can be in the game today. The game *is* his game.”

Steve Young clinched three Super Bowls, two MVPs, and etched his name as a three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler across 13 seasons. So, it is safe to believe that the Hall of Famer knows what he is talking about. He applauds the Baltimore Ravens‘ recalibration toward a more potent passing game as he commended John Harbaugh’s humility and strategic acumen.

“I beg. I beg them to continue to take chances to let him develop because I still believe that, like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar could be the greatest player. You see Patrick headed that direction. And I think he and Lamar could go head-to-head for 10 more years.”

Young attributes their success to a savvy approach, foreseeing substantial dividends against the 49ers on Christmas and potential playoff triumphs. He deems the adjusted strategy a key factor in securing victories and advancing deep into the postseason with Lamar Jackson.

Several Teams Will be Disappointed by Their Decision to Not Go After Lamar Jackson

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson is ascending to new heights in the 2023 season. Just before the season started, many had the opportunity to bank on Lamar Jackson as he was a free agent. However, he signed a lucrative 5-year, $260 million contract extension with the Ravens itself. Jackson, now under coordinator Todd Monken, has been inching closer to a career-high in passing yards.

His impressive stats include 3,105 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Just 23 yards shy of his 2019 MVP year, Jackson’s ground prowess is equally potent, amassing 741 rushing yards and five touchdowns. As detailed by ESPN, Atlanta Falcons‘ Arthur Smith chose to remain tight-lipped and was very much focused on his team. Panthers’ Scott Fitterer saw Jackson as a pricey yet great option and leaned toward draft picks. Lions’ Dan Campbell expressed gratitude for their current quarterback. Colts’ Jim Irsay emphasized the balance of acquiring dynamic players without compromising the team’s future.

Patriots’ Robert Kraft shared Meek Mill’s recommendation for Jackson but deferred to coach Bill Belichick. Jets’ Joe Douglas prioritized Aaron Rodgers over Lamar Jackson. Seahawks and Buccaneers cited financial constraints. Let’s be honest, the quarterback’s stellar season must have left these teams reconsidering their decisions as the Ravens sit at an 11-3 record come week 15.