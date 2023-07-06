“I Raced Tyreek Hill & He Smoked Me”: Devon Allen Declares Himself as the ‘Fastest’ in the League, While Giving Due Respect to ‘The Cheetah’

Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver has a tendency to leave defenders in the dust. As a result, many consider him to be the fastest player in the NFL. However, recently, Philadelphia’s Devon Allen recently declared himself as the fastest player in the league. The Eagles’ backup wide receiver, who is a 3x track national champion, boldly claimed during an interview with TMZ, that he is the quickest of them all in the National Football League.

As it turns out, Allen recently took part in a USATF 110 m hurdle event where he recorded an impressive time of 13.4 seconds. The race surely boosted his overall confidence which is why, he had no hesitation in calling him a swifter sprinter than DK Metcalf and even ‘The Cheetah,’ who showcased his blazing speed by recording the fastest-ever top speed in an NFL game at 23.24 mph during his rookie season.

Devon Allen Says He is the Fastest in the NFL

Devon Allen made some bold claims about his speed in a recent interview. When asked if there’s anyone faster than him in the NFL, Allen confidently responded, “Nah, I definitely am. I definitely am.” However, he did acknowledge the impressive speeds of players like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf. “I’m not gonna roast those guys, because what they (have done is) impressive,” Allen said.

Showering more praise on Hill and DK, Allen said, “I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school, and he smoked me when we were in high school. And DK running 10.3 (seconds in a 100-meter dash) a couple years ago is super impressive for a guy who’s 6-4, 225. But I think, especially at the top level — top five, top 10 in the world — there’s a big gap in terms of performance. I’m not saying these guys couldn’t do it.”

While Tyreek Hill may have outpaced Allen in a high school race, Metcalf’s 10.3-second 100-meter dash is truly remarkable for a player of his size. While Allen acknowledges the abilities of these star players, he also made it clear that when it comes to the elite level of competition, he stands out as the fastest one.

Devon Allen Faces an Uphill Battle to Catch Up to Tyreek Hill’s Dominance

Tyreek Hill’s NFL stats in the 2022 season are nothing short of phenomenal. By looking at them, it becomes absolutely clear that Devon Allen has a considerable gap to bridge if he hopes to play catch with The Cheetah. Hill recorded a staggering 1,710 receiving yards, 119 catches, and 7 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 14.4 yards per reception last year. He even broke the franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season.

Before the 2022 season began, doubts arose regarding Hill’s ability to replicate his success without quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid’s offensive schemes. However, Hill swiftly dispelled any concerns with career-high numbers in both touchdowns and receptions.

Hill has firmly established himself as a top-tier wide receiver, setting the bar high for any player aspiring to be mentioned in the same breath as him. Devon Allen has quite a journey ahead if he wishes to challenge Hill’s dominance in terms of on-field performances.