“I’m Not a Liar”: Stephen A. Smith Speaks Out After Reportedly Signing a $100M Contract With ESPN

After months of negotiations, speculation, and hints, Stephen A. Smith has finally secured a record-breaking deal with ESPN. He signed a five-year, $100 million contract — at least on paper. In reality, the deal is reportedly worth even more. Given that he has been the face of the network for years, Smith’s new contract is hardly a surprise. But why did it take so long to reach an agreement?

For the first time since signing, Smith opened up about the details of his new deal. According to him, money was always the biggest factor — he wanted his fair share, plain and simple. Anyone claiming otherwise, he says, is either lying to the public or themselves.

However, financials weren’t the only issue. There were key details in the contract that needed to be ironed out, and for Smith, those details were just as important as the paycheck.

“It’s always about the money until you get your fair share. Then it’s about other things. Somewhere along the way I really hope that some way people learn to believe me and know that I’m not a liar when I say that I aspire to do other things,” said Smith.

One of his biggest priorities was retaining his artistic freedom and individuality. Smith wanted to expand beyond sports, delving into topics like pop culture and politics — something his new contract will allow him to do. With his new deal, he no longer has to seek approval from ESPN’s higher-ups.

Smith now has the creative control to pursue the projects he’s passionate about — on his terms.

“I said I wanted to talk about pop culture and entertainment. I wanted to talk politics. I wanted to own my own production company. Hell, I said I wanted to even engage in some acting. That’s what I have been doing. I mean what I say,” added SAS.

True to his nature, Smith didn’t mince his words. He admitted the length of the negotiations didn’t please him, calling them “excruciating”. He said tensions ran high, emotions flared, and both sides took plenty of shots at each other. Then again, patience always pays off and the result is often sweet.

For someone who prides himself on being transparent, Stephen A. kept the exact financial details of his contract under wraps. However, he did acknowledge that the deal was “more than significant” and far exceeded what the media had reported.

With his newfound creative freedom, Smith’s next moves could take him beyond sports media. He might dive into political commentary or even secure a nomination as a Democratic candidate for the 2028 presidential election.

Acting is also on the table. And given his recent feud with LeBron James and his knack for playing the villain, he could make a compelling Bond antagonist. The opportunities are endless, and with this deal, he can explore many avenues.