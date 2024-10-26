Tyreek Hill Dons the Chef’s Apron With Wife Keeta; Fans Flood Post With “Please Cook on Sunday” Requests

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill with his wife Keeta Vaccaro on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill provided a delightful “cooking” update alongside his wife, Keeta Vaccaro. However, the fans didn’t seem too happy about it for multiple reasons. The major reason being that Cheetah is listed as ‘questionable’ on the Dolphins’ injury report due to a foot-related issue.

Additionally, the Dolphins, one of the playoff contenders, have seen their NFL campaign go from bad to worse. They lost four of their last five games. Thus, when Tyreek shared a photo with Keeta, taking on the chef’s role, the fans couldn’t get excited.

The wide receiver wrote, “cooking class with his wife.” However, the fans urged Hill to “please cook on Sunday,” reminding him of the match against the Cardinals, who defeated the Chargers 17-15 last week.

The fans used Cheetah’s post to point out his responsibilities and get the team back on track. One fan hoped Tyreek would “cook” on Sunday with Tua, who was returning after a concussion.

Another fan remarked that Cheetah knows how to “cook” the Cardinals’ defenders.

One user asked Tyreek to just focus on “cooking” the Cardinals on Sunday.

Another fan humorously provided the exact time they needed Tyreek to “cook,” coinciding with the game times.

Meanwhile, one enthusiast pleaded with a similar request for the Miami Dolphins to perform on Sunday and bring back the momentum.

Despite being second in the AFC East, the Dolphins’ record stands at four losses and just two wins this season. The dismal performances of the Patriots and the Jets have helped them stay in second place, behind the Bills.

While Cheetah chose to divert his attention from the injury and the losing season, it is clear that the fans want him to prioritize his performance.

Tyreek, usually active on social media, will likely take note of the comments and will aim to answer his fans through his performance on Sunday. Therefore, Hill will be focused on getting the Dolphins back to winning ways, as they know the clock is ticking before the playoff race.