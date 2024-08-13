Tyreek Hill Eyes Coaching Career? Dolphins WR Working on “Building His Resume”

Nov 19, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts as he takes on the field prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s top-ranked player of 2024, Tyreek Hill, is already eyeing his next career move. In a recent interview with Kay Adams on “Up & Adams,” the Miami Dolphins star revealed his aspirations to transition into coaching once he hangs up his cleats.

Advertisement

Hill’s coaching ambitions aren’t just talk. He’s been quietly building his resume, having served as an assistant receivers coach for Lee’s Summit North High School during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I was the assistant receivers coach for Lee Summit West… I was doing that during the season, like 2019, I was doing that. So, I would go every day to practice and then I would go drive to the games on Friday. It was amazing.” Hill shared.

This experience pushed Hill to develop a passion for mentoring young players who dream of following in his footsteps. It’s clear that “The Cheetah” sees coaching as a natural progression in his football journey.

Even the head football coach at Lee’s Summit North, Jamar Mozee, once recalled his disbelief when Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reached out about the coaching opportunity. Although he was initially skeptical, Mozee soon realized Hill was genuinely committed to the role.

Moreover, Hill seamlessly bonded with the high school coaching staff despite his NFL superstar status. Mozee even praised Hill’s down-to-earth approach and his ability to connect with young players, highlighting the star receiver’s genuine passion for nurturing talent.

Well, for now, NFL defenses still have to contend with one of the league’s most explosive players, but the future may see Hill inspiring the next generation from the sidelines.

Hill Feels Undervalued for His High Football IQ

Kay Adams delved deeper into Hill’s football acumen during their interview, noting that many coaches, elite players, and general managers believe Hill’s high football IQ often goes unrecognized. Hill agreed to what Kay had to say, revealing that he scored impressively on the Wonderlic Test before the 2016 NFL draft, a fact not widely known.

Adams further shared her observations from watching Hill during practice and praised his intelligent moves and ability to leave defenders in his wake. Hill, in turn, credited his coaches for his development, particularly David Culley, his receivers coach in Kansas City during his rookie year.

Hill recounted a valuable lesson from Culley: while good receivers focus on the cornerbacks and safety on their side of the field, great receivers keep tabs on all defensive backs. This advice prompted Hill to make a habit of observing every cornerback, safety, and nickelback on the field.

The Dolphins star noted how he keeps his focus on safeties because he believes they reveal the most about defensive strategies.

It is very clear that Tyreek Hill also keeps an eye on the mental aspect of the game. His ability to read defenses and make split-second decisions contributes significantly to his status as one of the NFL’s most dangerous receivers.