Tyreek Hill Left Astounded by Once “Fat & Chubby” Tua Tagovailoa’s Physical Transformation

Everyone has noticed Tua Tagavailoa’s recent physical transformation, including his WR Tyreek Hill. And he has not only noticed it but has been left quite impressed by it. The ever-candid Hill didn’t hold back his excitement, albeit through a good-natured ribbing of Tua Tagovailoa’s previous physique.

Tyreek Hill quipped to reporters, his words laced with equal parts jest and awe,:

“I ain’t going to lie: When I saw Tua at the Pro Bowl, I was kind of scared. Dude was fat as fu**. He was fat. He was chubby.”…“But seeing him now and where he’s come from and how skinny he’s gotten – what’s that stuff everybody is taking? Ozempic? He had to be taking that, I don’t know.”

While Hill’s playful jabs drew laughter, Tagovailoa provided insights into his slimmed-down appearance while talking to the reports himself. The Dolphins QB credited a diligent diet and exercise regimen this offseason, with a particular focus on cutting back on sugars. Miami undoubtedly welcomed their quarterback’s commitment to physical preparedness.

However, amidst the celebratory atmosphere surrounding Tagovailoa’s transformation, FS1 host Colin Cowherd struck a contrarian note, suggesting that the weight loss might be more of a liability than an asset for the franchise.

More so, as Tua Tagovailoa prepares to lead the Dolphins into the upcoming season, his physical alteration will be a focal point of discussion, without a doubt. ​Will it be an important transformation for his elevated performance or a potential stumbling block?

Colin Cowherd Concerned About Tua Tagovailoa’s Transformation

Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa’s slim and trim look spells trouble for the Miami Dolphins. When Tua showed up at a recent promotional event, his noticeably thinner frame caught Colin’s eye. Although Tua is listed at 225 pounds, Colin felt he looked more like 200.

On his podcast “The Herd,” Colin expressed concern, calling Tua’s new look alarming for a pocket quarterback. He noted:

“He looked really, really thin. Tom Brady lost weight after retiring, which makes sense, but even he kept some weight on while playing. Aesthetics matter, and it worries me. There’s never been a great skinny quarterback in league history.”

“I like my quarterbacks like my furniture – big and hard to move. Tua isn’t hyper-athletic or looking to get faster. He’s not very mobile, not big, and doesn’t have a power arm.” Colin added.

While the Dolphins’ franchise players seem content, Colin remains skeptical. It’s going to be interesting to see how the saga of slim Tua Tagavailoa unfolds this season. However, one fact is understood, Colin doesn’t like quarterbacks to go before 230-240 pounds, be it Tua or even Lamar Jackson.