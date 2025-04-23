Tyreek Hill or George Pickens to Dallas Cowboys? NFL Analyst Reacts to Jerry Jones’ Massive Trade Update

Jerry Jones has never shied away from using the media to keep his team in the spotlight. Well, he’s done it again this week, only a few days before the NFL draft.

In a recent update, the Cowboys owner revealed that Dallas is working on two substantial player trades. For fans, who’ve sat through a dry and uneventful free agency, that news was music to their ears.

But the big question now is: who are these two players? Or more importantly, which gaps is Jones actually trying to fill? That’s where NFL insider Mike Florio stepped in, trying to make sense of it all.

Some Cowboys fans have zeroed in on the team’s need for a true WR2, a hole that’s been hard to ignore. That’s why rumors quickly swirled around two big names — George Pickens and Tyreek Hill. Either one would be a massive get. But when Florio took a closer look, he wasn’t buying it.

Florio knows how Jones operates. He knows the Cowboys owner loves to stir things up just to keep the team in the headlines. So when it came to these trade whispers, the PFT journalist remained skeptical. Because to him, none of it added up.

“Jerry Jones, he knows how to be interesting, and there’s nothing more interesting than dropping a bomb like this,” Florio stated.

“I know there’s some chatter in Pittsburgh that maybe George Pickens is going to be heading to Dallas. I had someone say to me yesterday, he’s talking about Tyreek Hill. I ran that down, I don’t think that’s the case… But that’s what happens when you drop that pebble in the water, the Brownian motion, you never know where the waves are going to go.”

Florio’s co-host, Chris Simms, echoed a similar sentiment. “I don’t see that,” he said on a possible trade for Tyreek.

“I heard the George Pickens stuff, too. I mean, it makes sense. We talked about draft needs for the Dallas Cowboys the other day; the biggest thing is offensive playmakers. You need someone other than CeeDee Lamb,” Simms added.

It’s a good point from the analyst. The Cowboys struggled to generate big plays outside of Lamb last season. It would be smart for them to consider drafting or trading for a reliable second option.

But Simms went on to point out that there are also concerns on the offensive and defensive lines. And with the first round stacked with talent at those positions, he wouldn’t be surprised if the Cowboys left day one of the draft with a less flashy name.

While Florio continued to give Jerry a hard time for making this news, he also admitted that the Cowboys’ owner was succeeding in real time. There they were, Florio and Simms, talking about the Cowboys for a substantial portion of their show. And that’s really all Jerry is trying to do at the end of the day: just enough to keep his team relevant.

But a pre-draft trade for an exciting receiver doesn’t make a ton of sense for Dallas right now. Sure, they need a wide receiver two. But traditionally, they are also excellent drafters, as Simms pointed out. It wouldn’t make a ton of sense for them to trade the assets that they’re so good at using, which is probably what it would take to get a Pickens or Tyreek trade done.

Of course, if Jerry can get a deal for Tyreek done before draft day, more power to him. But the Dolphins know it would cost them a ton to make that happen, so that outcome is highly unlikely.