Rob Gronkowski Recalls How He Impressed Tom Brady After Not Throwing For Nearly Three Months

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce may be the ones hogging the headlines nowadays, but they’ll never quite manage to become the duo that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski once were. The two former faces of the New England Patriots managed to connect for an all-time record of 90 total touchdowns throughout their 11 years together, and of course, they also managed to win four Super Bowls as well.

Advertisement

Suffice to say, you’d be hard pressed to find a pair of former teammates who knew each other as well as they did. Nevertheless, Gronkowski was still able to surprise Brady from time to time. “One time, we didn’t train for like three months,” Gronkowski prefaced during his most recent interview with Kay Adams,

“I showed up and he was like, “How are you going to get prepared?” I’m like, ‘Tom, I just need one throwing session and I can transform my whole entire body and be ready to go two more days after that.’ I did it in front of his eyes before, in a week, and he was like, ‘That’s freaking incredible. I don’t know how you did that.’ …He’s doing body work everyday and I just show up out of nowhere, haven’t trained forever, and get in shape just like that.”

By all accounts, the former tight end was one of the most freakish athletes to ever make his way through the National Football League, so it’s not hard to believe Gronk’s self testimony here. Of course, Brady made sure to check his ego a bit during their latest appearance behind the Fox Sports analyst desk.

While giving praise to the Patriots’ current offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, for the job that he has done with Drake Maye throughout the past two seasons, the seven-time Super Bowl champion jokingly noted that “He is so good at getting guys in the right play, and right now Drake Maye’s playing with the greatest tight end in the history of the New England Patriots, Hunter Henry. I mean this guy is like, electric out there.”

Of course, if Maye and his TE1 were somehow able to produce half of the results that Gronk and Brady did, New England would be more than thrilled. The reality, however, is that, despite their colossal win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, this Patriots team still has a ways to go before it can begin to have Super Bowl aspirations again.

Then again, considering how much they were able to spoil the Boston area for the better part of the last two decades, it’s safe to say that the legacies of Gronk and Brady will be enough to hold them over until that time comes.