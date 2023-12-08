Francis Ngannou Goes Against NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe to Defend Conor McGregor After “One-Dimensional” Remark

Conor McGregor is one of the most powerful fighters in the UFC both in terms of skills and business. He has an on-point striking game and understands the technical aspects of the sport quite well.

However, the Irishman has at times looked weak when it comes to his ground skills. If we look back, his ground game against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and Nate Diaz at UFC 196 cost him both the matches. He has been criticised yet again for the same reasons, but this time his friend Francis Ngannou had his back.

Ngannou recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe. During the podcast, Sharpe praised the 37-year-old fighter for his combat skills. He further shared his take on other former UFC champions and called McGregor “one-dimensional”.

Ngannou on the other hand didn’t let that slide and defended his friend McGregor. He further explained how there will always be someone with a better game and that the champion need not excel at one thing but overall. He said,

“Really? He has a good ground game, too. There is always somebody who has a better ground game than somebody, and when they say you have a decent ground game, it’s not the best in the game. It’s a sport with multiple disciplines. Most of the time, the champion is not great at one thing … you just need to be good at a lot.”

In the past, Ngannou has faced similar criticism when it comes to his skills. He was heavily doubted for his fighting skills before the UFC 270 Ngannou vs. Gane fight. But the fighter went ahead and proved everybody by emerging victorious.

Moreover, the Cameroonian-French fighter knew where Sharpe was coming from as he has zero combat experience. Being a fighter, Ngannou is well aware of combatants and the scope of improvement in their skills.

Conor McGregor reacts to Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury Fight

‘The Predator’ was praised by McGregor for his last fight against Tyson Fury. The Ngannou vs. Fury crossover took place in Riyadh and ended up with an amazing performance. Ngannou gave a hard time to Fury and even knocked him down on the canvas too. But ‘The Gypsy King’ ended up winning via a controversial split decision.

Many praised the Cameroonian-French fighter for his exemplary skills and one of them was ‘The Notorious’. He expressed his appreciation for Nagnnou’s boxing skills and lauded him for giving a tough time to Fury. He said,

“It was a lovely shot, caught him in the back head. But fair play to Tyson as well, he’s a tough man as well. Strong chin. Ngannou’s a powerful boy, Tyson couldn’t hurt him. He was missing with that back hand. Great fight, great to watch.”

The Irishman was amazed by the kind of power and strength that Ngannou showcased during his fight against Tyson Fury.

It is both interesting as well as amazing to witness how the world of combat celebrates brotherhood. The level of commitment and discipline these fighters have can only be understood by those who are in the game. Therefore, standing up, giving the best and appreciating fellow fighters is what the MMA community represents.