“UNC Acting Like He Playing Today”: NFL Fans React as Tom Brady Arrives for the Raiders vs 49ers Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the preseason. While there’s plenty to discuss in terms of matchups and rookie spotlights, the NFL world chose to focus on something else ahead of the game: Tom Brady, the Raiders’ minority owner.

Brady arrived in style for his team’s preseason outing, wearing all-black pants paired with an ice-white jacket featuring the Raiders logo.

That snazzy look caught the attention of the cameramen as the former quarterback walked through the stadium tunnel for today’s matchup.

It’s worth noting that this is the first time we’ve seen Brady wearing any Raiders gear. That’s why fans flooded the comments under the clip, reacting to how unusual it was to see him like that.

“This looks so weird,” one wrote.

“Idc if he’s part owner him in that jacket is crazy,” another concurred.

“Imagine showing a Raiders fan this in 2002,” someone else joked.

The last comment especially captured the mood of the comment section. In 2002, the Raiders had just been demolished in the Super Bowl by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Brady’s former team), 48-21.

The previous season, Brady and his first NFL team, the New England Patriots, won it all, as they did for the two seasons following 2002 as well. That’s why a Raiders fan back then would probably have been losing their mind seeing Brady wearing their team’s jacket.

Nevertheless, one fan joked that Brady, at 48, looked like he was gearing up to take some snaps today.

“Unc acting like he playing today,” they joked.

All in all, it was a fun-filled comment section, with fans struggling to comprehend what they were seeing. Sometimes our brains get so used to seeing things one way that we never even consider them being completely different. That’s why jersey swaps of iconic players can look so strange. This was the case with Brady.

Though in all seriousness, the GOAT will definitely have a close eye on the preseason game today. After an offseason overhaul full of sweeping changes to both the coaching staff and roster, expectations are somewhat high for the Raiders in 2025. Furthermore, Brady has his fingerprints all over the additions.

From hiring coach Pete Carroll, who he faced in a Super Bowl, to a trade for Geno Smith, a veteran QB who has been overlooked by the league, it’s hard to deny that this offseason has been full of GOAT-approved moves.

We’ll see if Vegas’ trust in Brady proves fruitful in the long run. Most of the greatest players of their generation did not end up as successful coaches or front office members. But let’s see if Brady can break the mold.