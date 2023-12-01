Aaron Rodgers Is Admittedly Ready to Risk Another Painful Achilles Injury for an Early Comeback: “What’s the Worst That Can Happen?”

East Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines during pre game warm ups. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023.

Since Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles in the season opener, there has been an intense murmur about his return. His magical recovery from a gruesome injury that takes 9 to 12 months to heal fully has also attracted criticism from fans and pundits alike. However, the four-time MVP is very adamant about making a return to the gridiron.

The path Aaron Rodgers has taken from his injury towards a potential comeback is truly remarkable. Sustaining a torn Achilles tendon at the beginning of the season on September 11, he has made notable progress in his recovery.

Appearing weekly on “The Pat McAfee Show,“ the NFL star shares regular updates on his ongoing healing, indicating that he will take the field if the Jets are still in playoff contention in the next few weeks. His dedication to a swift recovery has garnered respect and admiration from many.

Rodgers recently revealed that he isn’t afraid of injuring himself again, as he will have an ample amount of time for rehab before the next season.

This recent tweet by Zach Rosenblatt highlights Rodgers’ view. The NFL star said, “In my opinion, there’s not a downside to coming back and reinjuring it,” revealing his readiness to accept any repercussions in his pursuit to play again. Aaron Rodgers said he understands the risks of coming back and stated, “My thing is: What’s the worst that can happen?”

Emmanuel Acho Blasts Aaron Rodgers for an Early Comeback

The NFL world is currently divided on Rodgers’ comeback. Some are looking at it positively, while others are opposing the idea of him planning his comeback this season.

FS1’s Emmanuel Acho recently blasted the sidelined QB and accused him of many things. Acho said Rodgers’ desire to return may stem more from a desire for attention than a love of the game or his teammates. He said,

“What I think is that Aaron Rodgers is glutton for fame. He’s a glutton for attention. And when you get hurt, that’s the worst thing in football cause we do not care about you,” followed by, “The only person that cares about you is the training staff.”

The four-time MVP has openly discussed his road to recovery. A renowned orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, performed a special procedure on Rodgers’ Achilles called ‘Speed Bridge’, which is expected to help him make a return to the field in a mere four months. The NFL star has already returned to practice, and it will be interesting to see if the management decides to take him off the injured reserve list before their matchup against the Commanders.