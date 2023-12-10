Understandably Livid After $43,000 Fine, Breece Hall Asks if the NFL Wants Him to Just Get Hit & do Nothing
In another saga of excessive fines this season, Jets’ RB Breece Hall has been slapped with a substantial fine. The hefty fine of $43,000 has been reported as the largest fine of the week and was announced for a play that wasn’t even flagged during the game.
Advertisement
In the opening moments of last Sunday’s defeat against the Falcons, Hall received a brief pass over the middle, gaining 7 yards. While sprinting towards the sideline, he seemingly dipped both his upper body and helmet, resulting in a helmet-to-helmet collision with Atlanta cornerback A.J. Terrell, who also attempted a low tackle.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BreeceH/status/1733608113196949543?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Advertisement
Terell suffered a concussion due to the play. While the play did not elicit a flag throw during the game, the league retroactively deemed the play unnecessary roughness by Hall. The RB was decidedly not happy with this call and let his feelings at being fined known publically. He took to X, previously Twitter, to react to the news of him getting fined and said, “I’m supposed to just let him hit me?“
In another reaction to a video of the play that led him to be fined, “I’ll just let him dive at my knees next time I guess?” Hall wrote in a separate post on X, adding an emoji with a monocle, “not like I tore my ACL or anything lol,” suggesting that the collision was a result of him trying to protect himself and not an active hit.
Is the NFL Becoming Too Soft?
This season has become notorious for what has been deemed as unnecessary and unwarranted fines. From fans to analysts, many NFL enthusiasts believe that the league has gone soft and is introducing way too many preventative rules, that have transformed the traditionally physically challenging game to “flag football.” Many fans sided with Breece on this issue as they took to the comments to support him:
One fan pointed to the extravagant fine amount and accused the league of “stealing” from Hall
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CookedByHurts/status/1733609179363852761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Advertisement
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/risicare_eth/status/1733611231372603803?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FishTingles/status/1733609084438401420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JsPropShop/status/1733684162941374784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Even former players have come forward to talk about the changes they are seeing in the league today. Most significantly, NFL GOAT Tom Brady joined the array of football enthusiasts who want to see big hits return to the field. In a chat with the Buccaneers, Brady came out in defense of the defensive players. The future HoFer said,
“…now, every hard hit is a penalty on the defense. So I feel like they penalize defensive players for offensive mistakes…The only thing they’re gonna do, they’re actually gonna blame the defensive player for making a good, solid hit.”
Advertisement
Share this article