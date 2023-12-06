Bengals vs Jaguars Fetching 16x More Views Than Celtics vs Pacers Game Yet Again Ignites NBA vs NFL Debate

Garey Faulkner from Cincinnati, Ohio went all out with his Bengals face and beard paint for Monday Night’s Jaguars vs Bengals football game. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida for Monday Night Football, December 4, 2023. The Jaguars were tied 14 to 14 at the end of the first half. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

The eternal debate between NFL and NBA fans received a fresh jolt of energy following the latest viewership numbers. ESPN’s Monday Night Football, showcasing a gripping encounter between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars, drew a colossal audience of 16.5 million viewers across multiple platforms.

Advertisement

This figure was not only a 46% increase from last year’s comparable Week 13 game but also marked the most-watched Week 13 MNF game since 2010. In contrast, the NBA’s in-season tournament featuring the Celtics vs. Pacers attracted just over a million views, highlighting a stark difference in viewership and fan engagement. Sports analyst Ari Meirov highlighted this comparison on X,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1732187839352185043?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The fans were quick and quirky in the comment box. A user commented, “NFL rules all it seems!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cory_Hays407/status/1732188447492726807?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another one mentioned, “Basketball fell so hard. The NFL is on top.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheRealLastTake/status/1732188092998500745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

A comment read, “NFL is King,”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jazzlynn626/status/1732188086829039776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

and another one read, “NFL 16x more than NBA now.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LRH388/status/1732187944612671687?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan wrote, “Basketball is still the better sport, idc.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChrisWithTheW/status/1732187894343934048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

WWE Maintains Grip: Outshines NBA

WWE Raw’s numbers also surpassed the ones of the NBA at the same time. After a splendid spike in viewers the preceding week, Raw settled and returned to its everyday variety, averaging 1.53 million visitors and drawing a 0.49 score in the 18-49 demographic.

This overall performance was especially noteworthy given its competition with both the NFL and NBA for audience attention. While the NFL’s target market experienced awesome growth, especially among young viewers, the NBA and WWE witnessed shifts in their target audience demographics.

Despite a moderate drop in universal visitors from the preceding year, WWE Raw saw a big rise in the 18-34 demographic, indicating a growing attraction amongst younger audiences. In the world of sports, the battle for viewers’ attention is always intense. On this specific evening, the NFL was the undisputed champion in terms of attracting viewers.