Unique Stat Lauds Patrick Mahomes For Being #2 But Also Silences Josh Allen Haters In One Go

Josh Allen and the Bills recently fell short against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a nail-biting AFC Divisional game. The climax that sealed the Chiefs’ victory came with a missed 44-yard field goal attempt by Bills’ kicker Tyler Bass. The Bills Mafia was left disheartened by the outcome at home, while the Chiefs Kingdom was jubilant over the advancement to the AFC Championship.

As the Bills concluded their season with a disappointing loss, fans were far from happy. Many present in the stadium even threw snowballs at Patrick Mahomes after the game, while others expressed their disappointment on social media. Few fans were also quick to find the villain in Josh Allen, who couldn’t steer them to a Super Bowl in his six-year stint.

Nevertheless, Allen can’t simply be the sole reason for the Bills’ playoff losses. In the Divisional Round matchup, the star QB ended up tallying 258 total yards, a passing touchdown, and a pair of rushing touchdowns. So, it’s no wonder a majority of football fans are wondering what the naysayers expect of him. A recent stat line can only strengthen Allen’s case and offer a response to his doubters.

NFL analyst Michael F. Florio recently voiced his two cents about players with the lowest interception rates in the playoffs. He jokingly mentioned Mahomes being in the second position, overlooking the list-topper, who has made one too many headlines. It’s none other than Josh Allen, who tops the list with an interception percentage of just 1.1. Mahomes is slightly behind by 1.2 percent. This places both Mahomes and Allen ahead of legendary quarterbacks, like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Joe Montana.

All these legends have an interception percentage exceeding 2%. It certainly highlights how accurate this QB duo has been over the years. That being said, Josh Allen has a whole different problem to face after the 2023-24 season.

Josh Allen Faces an Uphill Battle With Buffalo Bills’ “$ Bills” Getting Due

The Buffalo Bills are confronted with a daunting salary cap dilemma in preparation for the 2024 NFL season. They face the challenge of aligning expenditures with the league’s anticipated cap, which exceeds $240 million. They are projected to surpass the cap by approximately $48.6 million.

This fiscal hurdle demands shrewd roster adjustments and prudent decisions to address total liabilities, including dead money. The franchise may explore restructuring Josh Allen’s contract as a strategic maneuver to navigate these complexities.

Josh Allen’s pivotal contract extension with the Bills, inked on August 6, 2021, includes a substantial $258 million commitment spanning six years. Notably, $150 million is guaranteed for injury, with $100 million fully guaranteed at the signing of the contract.

As the Buffalo Bills grapple with the challenges of Josh Allen’s augmented cap hit, strategic complexities arise in roster management. Allen’s contract nuances include full guarantees and performance incentives. On the 5th day of the 2024 league year, he will secure a full guarantee on his 2025 roster bonus and a $14 million 2025 salary.

Moreover, the inclusion of incentives could potentially elevate the contract’s value to $288 million. Navigating these intricacies is imperative for the Bills’ optimal roster management.