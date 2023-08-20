Despite Intense Training Camp Altercations, Rob Gronkowski is Backing Dallas Cowboys to ‘Win the Super Bowl’ This Season

Former New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion, is doubling down on his predictions as the NFL 2023 season approaches. If we are to take Gronkowski at his word, then the Dallas Cowboys are the team to keep a close eye on for this year’s Super Bowl. Although there have been updates of intense fights in the Cowboys camps, Gronkowski believes the Jerry Jones-owned unit has what it takes to win it all this season.

During a recent interview on the ‘Up & Adams Show,’ with host Kay Adams, Gronkowski gave reasons behind his pick for the potential Super Bowl champions of the coming season. He pointed out that the Cowboys have been actively strengthening their roster during the offseason. He reckons that the America’s team has made significant additions that could very well lead them to the championship glory they’ve been chasing.

Rob Gronkowski Picks Dallas Cowboys as Super Bowl Champions

NFL icon Rob Gronkowski is placing his bets on the Dallas Cowboys to triumph in the Super Bowl. His belief in the team’s capabilities is stemming from a combination of factors. He says, “I’m going to go with the Dallas Cowboys. You don’t want to always bet the favorites, because then you don’t win too much. So, I feel like the Dallas Cowboys, they have pretty good odds to win some money if they win it all”.

“They added Brandin Cooks at the wide receiver position, super fast player. Stephon Gilmore, who has been the defensive player of the year. Micah Parsons is an animal; I like the way he is leading the team. I mean, they are making the playoffs every year. I feel like this is a year where they get over that edge,” Gronk added.

Spotlighting Brandin Cooks and Stephen Gilmore, it seems that Gronkowski does know what he’s talking about. The addition of Cooks will give the Cowboys a swift and agile wide receiver, thus helping their lackluster offense. Pair him with CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys might have a game-changing duo on the field. On the defensive front, Stephen Gilmore will provide much-needed stability. Looks like the scales might finally tip in the favor of the Dallas Cowboys.

LeSean McCoy Applauds Cowboys’ Alpha Males

Multiple intense altercations have emerged at the Dallas Cowboys training camp in recent days. Notably, two time Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons was at the center of one such encounter when he punched offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz. Another scuffle involved linebacker Sam Williams and center Brock Hoffman. However, these fights were termed as a result of determination by other players like Dak Prescott and analysts like LeSean McCoy.

Appreciating the passion of the Cowboys, McCoy had said, “You put all these alpha males together right? Put them on equipment and this is a tough man’s game. We are trying to bang. We wanna hurt each other. That’s what it is. So to think there’s not gonna be a fight is crazy. There’s gonna be fights. Now I only see one I want to see more”.

As the training camp drives the Cowboys forward, these confrontations are becoming the catalyst for a season fueled by determination and a desire to dominate.