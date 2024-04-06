mobile app bar

“I Was Having Lunch With Gisele”: Julian Edelman Reflects On Relationship Growth With Patriots Legend Tom Brady

Nidhi
Published

"He'd Probably Kick My B*tt": Tom Brady Admits Wanting to Punch His 'Little Brother' Julian Edelman While Talking to Canelo Alvarez on Let's Go Podcast

Feb 29, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide receiver Julian Edelman attend a game between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Gronk were a terrific trio whose contributions to the Patriots’ dynasty run can’t be understated. Beyond the field, they were also terrific friends. Brady and Edelman always shared a special relationship. When they were both with the Patriots, the duo’s unbreakable bond was obvious to everyone. So, how did this relationship develop?

For Edelman, when he first met Brady, it was love at first sight. When Edelman entered the league, Brady had already established himself as a legendary force, so of course, he was star-struck. He has previously admitted how nervous he was to share a locker room with the man himself. But, he was able to get past that and form a wonderful, lasting relationship with the GOAT.

According to Edelman, it’s because Brady saw and recognized the hunger to learn and win in him. Edelman joined Maxx Crosby on the Rush podcast to dish on his relationship with Brady as he detailed how he was able to go from being a star-struck rookie to eating avocado ice cream with Gisele at their house. He said,

“I made myself available to him. So, the first year, he hit me up once. The second year, he hit me up once and week. And the third year, we were doing it four times a week, and I was having lunch with Gisele and eating avocado ice cream at the house. It’s because I think he saw that I was so willing to do whatever he wanted because he saw my hunger in trying to make myself better.”

View on Website

Per Edelman, there was mutual respect and admiration between the two, that developed due to the former WR’s affinity to learning and growing, something he says Brady recognized in him. Edelman has never shied away from admitting that he wanted to become Brady’s go-to guy and would do anything he asked of him. While Edelman had a nice way to put things, another Patriots WR light-heartedly called it “sucking up” to Brady.

Mathew Slater Thinks Edelman was The Biggest Suck-Up to Brady

While Edelman says, “I made myself available to him,” Slater says Edelman “followed Brady around like a puppy dog.” Guess it’s just different words to say the same thing.

While on the Green Light podcast, Mathew Slater once dished on the locker room secrets from the Brady era. And the most hilarious revelation came to light when he was asked who “sucked up to Tom Brady the most?” And his answer was way too prompt as he said,

“That’s Julian [Edelman] all the way. He followed him around like a puppy dog early in his career and he’d do whatever he could to endear himself to Tom.”

Further revealing that while most guys perhaps wanted to be in the inner circle with Brady, nobody cared about it more than Julian Edelman. As per Slater, the former WR took his relationship with Brady very seriously. And he himself revealed that it took him years to grow the relationship with Brady, so that’s to be expected.

