Twitter/X Community Note Chimes In On Kadarius Toney Offside Debate Causing a Stir Among NFL Fans

The social media discourse escalated as fans debated whether Kadarius Toney checked for offside with the referee. A video, posted by a Chiefs fan, suggested Toney sought confirmation from the referee about his alignment. However, a Twitter/X Community Note chimed in on the debate, providing clarity on the unfolding events.

Advertisement

The Note provided an honest perspective, emphasizing that Andy Reid confirmed on Monday that Kadarius Toney didn’t check with the referee about his alignment on the play. Citing reliable sources like ESPN and NFL.com, the note debunked the belief that Toney sought confirmation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MichaelMUSEA/status/1734313343039787241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Without this Community Note, many fans might have been swayed, especially as the video gained a whopping 17.3 million views. Toney’s offside penalty nullified a potential go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs in a play that could have sealed a win for the home team. The said play involved a reception from Travis Kelce and a 49-yard completion by Toney.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/camdencwilson/status/1734325003372396801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EvanMahoney_/status/1734330152291545475?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Unfortunately, the Chiefs were denied the touchdown which caused the Chiefs sideline to erupt with rage, particularly Patrick Mahomes. Andy Reid explained Monday of Toney after their fourth loss in the last six games:

“Normally he looks over to the sideline and just gets an OK [from the official]. On that one he just happened not to. Just make sure you check, make sure you check with the guy on the side just to see if you’re aligned … He was 2 inches away from or an inch from being legal.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ArrowheadLive/status/1734333713515684005?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ArrowheadLive/status/1734324552971268287?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Community Note aimed to clarify misunderstandings about Kadarius Toney’s play. While many Chiefs fans accepted the legitimate call and focused on winning games, some still struggled to digest the referees’ decision. They clung to a post by a Chiefs fan claiming Toney looked towards the sideline for a nod.

Shannon Sharpe Wants Kadarius Toney To Be Held Accountable For His Errors

The ongoing fan debate persists, yet former NFL star Shannon Sharpe provides a clear perspective on the final drive’s offside penalty. During a recent ESPN’s First Take segment, Shannon and Stephen A. Smith discussed the struggles of Kansas City receivers, acknowledging that they have let down Patrick Mahomes this season, bringing his average to a career low. Sharpe concurred with Stephen A.’s analysis, pointing out the lack of accountability for Kadarius Toney.

“Nobody has yet to hold Kadarius Toney responsible.” Shannon added, “Nobody has held him responsible for all those drops. Nobody is held responsible for those fumbles. We blame the officials. The man is a full body, the side judge can’t even see the ball.”

Sharpe highlighted that Kadarius Toney had a clear view of his position, noting the importance of players checking their alignment before a play. Drawing from his experience as a former wide receiver turned tight end, he explained how this fundamental practice is instilled in players from high school. Sharpe questioned Toney’s lack of awareness, considering the basic expectation of players to ensure they are correctly positioned.