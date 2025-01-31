mobile app bar

“Until The Rams D-Line Shows Up”: Vikings Fans Highlight Wild Card Loss as Sam Darnold Impresses in Pro Bowl Games

Braden Ramsey
Published

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (92) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during their playoff game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale. The Rams beat the Vikings, 27-9.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Neville Gallimore (92) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during their playoff game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale. The Rams beat the Vikings, 27-9. Credit: Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL Pro Bowl games began Thursday evening on ESPN. Things kicked off with the “Passing the Test” competition between each conference’s respective quarterbacks. The NFC claimed victory in the event with 44 points from Jared Goff. His division rival, Sam Darnold, poured in 39 points for second place. Darnold flexed his muscles by drilling six consecutive throws during his turn.

His impressive display was a fun viewing experience. At the same time, Minnesota Vikings fans were disappointed Darnold didn’t pass that sharply in the playoffs. They, and other Twitter/X users, pounced on Darnold for not producing a similar performance against the Los Angeles Rams’ intense pass rush.

Darnold threw for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Vikings’ 27-9 loss. He also absorbed nine sacks and lost a fumble in the game. The dud followed an awful 166-yard performance in Week 18 with the NFC’s No. 1 seed on the line.

Those poor showings have likely impacted the contract Darnold will get this offseason. He signed a one-year, $10 million dollar deal with Minnesota in free agency last year. His season stats – 361/545 (66.2%), 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 102.5 passer rating – had him in the running for the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

None of the other four Pro Bowl quarterbacks came particularly close to matching Goff’s or Darnold’s point total. Russell Wilson (31) recorded the third-highest score. Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield (27) tied for fourth, while Drake Maye (22) rounded out the field.

The NFC leads the AFC 14-7 in the Pro Bowl Games after Thursday’s skills competitions. Sunday’s battles – Punt Perfect, The Great Football Race, Tug-of-War and Flag Football – will decide the winner. Those contests begin at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on ABC/ESPN.

