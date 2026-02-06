Walter Payton Award Winner Bobby Wagner Details How Mom Phenia’s Three-Word Message Shaped His Life

At a ceremony that celebrates not only football excellence but the power of service, Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner delivered one of the most moving speeches of the night Thursday as he was named the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at NFL Honors.

While the award recognizes outstanding community impact, Wagner used the moment to honor the two people who shaped him most, his parents, and to explain how a simple three-word message from his late mother, Phenia Mae Wagner, became the foundation of his life’s purpose.

“I got you.” Those words, spoken years ago after Wagner was fired from his only pre-NFL job, have stayed with him ever since.

Before turning to his mother’s influence, Wagner made a point of recognizing his father, whom he described as a quiet but essential presence during some of the hardest moments of his life. After his mother passed away, much of the public attention focused on how Wagner was coping, but he said his father was the one who stood beside him every step of the way.

“He was kind of the silent person in my corner that doesn’t get the love that he always deserves,” Wagner said.

Now a father himself, Wagner said he has gained a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices his dad made — the unseen work, the time away, and the constant effort to provide stability for his family.

“There’s a lot of work that goes unseen,” he explained. “A lot of sacrifices that they make. And it made me appreciate the job that he did.”

Wagner then turned to the heart of his speech: his mother. “She is and will forever be my rock,” he said. “She’s the reason why I’m standing up here.”

Wagner shared a defining moment from his early adulthood, when he briefly took a job to help support his family. After he was fired just a month later, his mother pulled him aside and asked why he had been working. When he told her it was to help the family, she gave him a different vision.

“She told me, ‘Nah. I really feel like you can make it to the league,’” Wagner recalled. “And she said, ‘I got you.’” Those three words changed everything.

Instead of worrying about immediate financial pressure, Wagner focused fully on football, trusting that his mother would carry the burden so he could chase his dream. That belief helped him reach the NFL, where he would go on to build one of the most decorated linebacker careers in league history.

“Every time I try to help somebody, every time I see somebody in need, I say, ‘I got you,’” he said.

Looking out at the room filled with players, executives, and community leaders, Wagner challenged everyone to live by the same principle. In a world he described as increasingly chaotic, he said people are always searching for someone willing to stand beside them.

“Somebody is going to be looking up, wondering if they have somebody that says, ‘I got you,’” Wagner said. “And I hope that I’m a light.”

Though his mother was not physically present, Wagner said she continues to live through his actions.

“Everything I do is for her,” he said. “She’s here through me.”

That message is reflected in Wagner’s extensive charitable work, particularly through the FAST54 Phenia Mae Fund, which he created in his mother’s memory after her death from stroke complications. The fund partners with major healthcare organizations to support stroke patients and promote prevention and education, turning personal loss into lasting impact.

Beyond the foundation, Wagner has been deeply involved in social justice reform, mental health advocacy, and youth development. Through the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative and his Tackle Everything Tech Tour, he has helped introduce young people to technology, entrepreneurship, and career opportunities. He recently completed his third tour in Washington, D.C., continuing to invest in the community he represents.

The humanitarian honor adds to a football résumé that already places Wagner among the greatest linebackers of his era. A 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, he has recorded more than 100 tackles in every season of his career. After spending 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and winning a Super Bowl, he played with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 before joining the Commanders, where he has provided veteran leadership and production.

Before winning the award, Wagner had been nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year four times, reflecting years of consistent service.

The award itself, first presented in 1970 and renamed in 1999 in honor of Walter Payton, recognizes players who combine excellence on the field with extraordinary community commitment. As part of the honor, Wagner will receive up to $250,000 for his chosen charity, while each team nominee receives up to $40,000.

Wagner also became the first Washington player to win the award since Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green in 1996, marking a significant moment for the franchise.

For Wagner, however, the recognition was never about trophies or money. It was about honoring the woman who believed in him before anyone else did, and passing her message forward. “Every time y’all see me do something you think is cool,” he said, “just know that it’s her.”