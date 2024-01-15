Everyone Had the Same Complaint During the Chiefs Vs. Dolphins Matchup That Was Played With a -25 Wind Chill

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins cheer in the cold weather during the second half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins had a theatrical matchup at the Arrowhead ending in a 26-7 display. However, the freezing weather took center stage as fans and players huddled for warmth in the growing intensity. In a matchup that is being considered the fourth-coldest game in NFL history, a wind chill of -25 degrees was reported.

Consequently, Big Red had frozen mustaches on the sidelines while Patrick Mahomes had a shattered helmet colliding with DeShon Elliott. However, the fans weren’t at ease either as their beers were reportedly freezing. Many tweets highlighted how in spite of the amazing display of Mahomes, Pacheco, and Rice, Arrowhead had much coldness.

While everyone had no problem cheering on their favorite teams, fans had gripes with the beer popsicles. A fan shared a shot of his frozen beer can, captioning, “Survived the coldest game in Arrowhead history. This was my beer less than 5 minutes after opening it“.

Another confirmed it was one of the coldest Chiefs games with -7 degree weather, writing, “Worked the @chiefs game… it was so cold that beers/drinks were freezing! Was -7 actual with a feel like template of -25ish. Coldest I’ve been in a long long time!“

X was flooded with more pictures of frozen $15 due to the extreme weather, captioned ”Imagine buying a $15 beer at the Dolphins vs Chiefs game and this happens to it.”

A post by Dov Kleiman had more pictures of extra-chilled beers with the caption, “Geeze look at these Beers at the #Chiefs vs. #Dolphins game.“

A clip of one fan biting his frozen beer with the caption “At least the beers stayed cold tonight during the Chiefs Dolphins game” added to the narrative.

Even Barstool Sports reported how the wide receiver was frozen to his core with the chilly winds in Kansas, captioning, “I’m freezing my balls off out here” -Tyreek Hill”

It’s no joke that the Kansas City Chiefs had an amazing display even after the difficult weather conditions. Miami on the other hand not only lost with an away disadvantage but also had their spirits frozen to uncompetitiveness.

Kansas City Chiefs Make Most of Home Advantage at a Frigid Playoff Game

The Chiefs were flaming with Andy Reid sporting the freezing mustache on the sidelines. Icier than the beers on the stands, all of this couldn’t stand in the way of the host team’s valor. A tweet from the NFL’s official channel recognized how Reid’s team froze the opponents more than the chilly winds.

The Super Bowl LVII winners had quite the chills this weekend with their suite windows resembling the frozen Appalachians.

Strutting forward, the Kansas City Chiefs shall now wait for luck to side with higher stakes, especially for Patrick Mahomes. They will either play the 2nd seed Bills or the 4th seed Texans. The conditions will dictate if 2024 will bring Patrick Mahomes to play his first postseason game on the road.

The Dolphins who hit rock bottom once held the NFL’s highest offensive yards through five weeks. They might still have a chance at the Allegiant Stadium on Feb 11 as they weren’t eliminated with the loss. But Tua Tagovailoa‘s future after his contract expires in 2024 might be in question. On the flip side, the Chiefs with their home advantage and frigid playoff game made the celebration worth the while.