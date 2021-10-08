Urban Meyer’s daughter Gigi Meyer reveals detailed insight into family turmoil

Urban Meyer hasn’t seen the best of days, with a viral video making headlines in ways he wouldn’t want to. His family is in the midst of it all too.

The Jaguars coach was seen at a club or bar setting where he was inappropriately in ‘close contact’ with a girl who wasn’t his wife. Meyer was the center of NFL controversy all throughout this week. His apology was apparently half-hearted, he wasn’t serious about the situation until very recently, and the GM had to step in and say that Urban Meyer needed to regain his trust once more.

As is expected, Meyer’s wife and his children are all incredibly aware of what’s going on. His wife, Shelley Meyer was on Twitter, liking posts about how Urban doesn’t deserve her.

Shelley Meyer is currently liking tweets saying Urban Meyer doesn’t deserve her…. And she’s still tweeting about corn. This is so chaotic. pic.twitter.com/PknARyHPPh — Kiara (@kiaradj_) October 3, 2021

His daughter Gigi Meyer also came out with a statement about the situation.

Who is Gigi Meyer? Urban Meyer’s daughter speaks up about family turmoil

Urban Meyer has a family of five, including himself, his wife Shelley Meyer, and three kids, Nicole, Gigi and Nathan Meyer. Gigi is the middle child in the family and shares close bonds with her younger brother and older sister.

She, like her sister, played volleyball in high school, captaining her team at Florida Gulf Coast University for four years. She also professionaly wakeboarded and started her own brand called ‘GFIT’ as a fitness group for women.

Following everything that happened to Urban recently, Gigi, perhaps surprisingly to some of you, chose to stand out and show support for her father in these tumultuous times. Her exact words:

“We’re good. As a family, we’re good, you know, and the reality of it is like, as much as our lives might seem different than everybody else’s, we’re still human. Like, we’re still human. We have human things that we deal with, and this is one of those things. But the good news is we know my dad and we know his character and he’s literally the most incredible person I know in my entire life, and I still hold true to that truth. Like that is my truth, doesn’t have to be your truth, but that’s my truth and I’m sticking to it. So we’ve all decided we’re going to move on, all right? We’re moving on and life is good. We are blessed. I have the most incredible family in the entire world.”

It is admirable that Gigi is staying by her dad, but at the same time, Urban faces quite the challenge to save face and gain respect within his team. Reports had already come out that he was losing the locker room, and some questionable moves over the offseason and regular season have put his job into question less than a quarter of the way into the season.

Jaguars really trolled Urban Meyer by breaking down the huddle at practice today with “Grind!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/tEJmO9cfIm — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 6, 2021

