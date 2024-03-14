Using Jimmy Fallon’s Show, Peyton Manning Announces Collab With Kelly Clarkson to Start Off Paris Olympics 2024 in Style

For anyone who thought that Peyton Manning had done it all, his latest announcement could come as a surprise. As Jimmy Fallon thanked Mike Tirico, Peyton Manning, and Kelly Clarkson for their presence on The Tonight Show, the NBC Sportscaster made an astounding revelation. According to the announcement, the Manning-Clarkson duo will bring their expertise to NBC Universal’s coverage of the Olympics 2024.

The ‘giant deal’ as labeled by Jimmy Fallon includes three-time Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson and the Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning hosting the opening ceremony. The ceremony will be aired from Paris on Jul. 26 on Peacock and NBC. As Mike Tirico drew the drapes from the news, Peyton Manning cheered with fist pumps and a proud smile.

“In all seriousness, it’s an honor to be able to announce for the first time anywhere that this year, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, the opening ceremony will be hosted by yours truly [Mike Tirico], Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson.”

Kelly Clarkson on the other hand, thanked Tirico for finally letting the cat out of the bag, stating, “I’m so glad we can say it,” shouted Clarkson enthusiastically, adding, “We’ve been holding this for…I’m not a vault.”

However, the more priceless reactions came from Fallon who called the opportunity ‘unprecedented’ and the crowd burst into an ovation. The trio known for their gift of the gab will be placed at Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower. The outside setting has been hand-picked to promote the Paris Olympics ‘Games Wide Open’ motto.

While this is an amazing opportunity for them, flag football also makes a debut at the Summer Olympics in 2028.

Peyton Manning Will Introduce World to Football, Before Flag Football Makes its Olympic Debut

Flag football has a rich history, drawing its roots from soldiers who used it as recreation during World War II. They brought the sport back home which will now make it to the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The decision came after the IFAF and NFL formed a Vision 28 venture to further flag football as a global sport.

The short, fast, and non-contact sport which includes both genders has 20 million player participation. It is played in 100 countries and boasts a global fanbase of over 340 million, increasing with globalism. Imparting the same goal, other sports like international cricket (T20), baseball/softball, lacrosse (sixes), and squash.

Peyton Manning’s participation in the Paris Olympics shall further hold the flag football torch ahead of its induction. However, the ‘Monday Night Football‘ host believes that his participation will include transcending his comfort zone which usually revolves around CFB and NFL. Although a momentous step in itself, Mike Tirico expects Peyton Manning to be himself. At the same time, Molly Solomon, the President of NBC Olympics Production believes the trio to be a ‘compelling combination’ for the great experience ahead.