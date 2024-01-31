Hailing from Texas, Brittany Mahomes Refuses Being a Fan of Dallas Cowboys Even Before Marrying Patrick Mahomes

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes watch game action between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins during the second half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys boast a die-hard fan group, especially those who ride the football fervor and Texans, it surely is a great deal. But, not for Texan Brittany Mahomes. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback opened up about her exclusion from the Cowboys fan group on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson who also hails from Texas and had a childhood of Dallas Cowboys fandom assumed that Brittany Matthews would have been too. Not confirming her allegiance, she shot the question, “How hard was that- the switchover?”

Brittany, like a true Chiefs fan, has been to most games to support Patrick Mahomes from the sidelines. The couple has been together since high school and Brittany supported him during his time at Texas Tech. However, her support for the Chiefs clan has only been visible after Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft. Claiming that she never was a Cowboys fan in the first place, she shocked Clarkson, who had a quippy reply herself. “I was not a Cowboys fan,” remarks Brittany Mahomes, to which Clarkson replied in utter disbelief, “Are you originally Texan?” and “traitor”.

Advertisement

Clarifying the situation, Brittany presented her side of the argument, Brittany said,

“I wasn’t but I appreciate them because I am Texan at heart and they work hard and they are a great team.”

Brittany Mahomes spent her childhood in Texas with an inclination for soccer. A retired soccer forward now, she played for her school’s Whitehouse High School soccer team. She went to play at the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots women’s soccer team. In May 2017, Mahomes signed with Icelandic club UMF Afturelding, retiring from the sport the same year.

She has now embarked on her entrepreneurial journey, being a minority stake owner of KC Current and has a net worth estimated at $12 million. One of such investments as an entrepreneur is driven by one of the scariest experiences she had with her 1-year-old son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.

Brittany Mahomes Converts Scary Moment With Bronze Into Full Blown Movement

Patrick Lavon Mahomes III sent Brittany Mahomes and his father Patrick Mahomes to a scare at just 1-year-old. Their son, Bronze, has a peanut allergy that remained undiscovered at the time. The reaction drove Bronze into the emergency, sending chills down the Chiefs quarterback and his wife.

Advertisement

Consequently, she has partnered with AUVI-Q, an epinephrine injection that helps to treat allergic reactions in infants. Moreover, she has garnered “an outpouring of support from other moms and parents after sharing my experience,” said Brittany Mahmes. She added,

“The safety of your child is your utmost important thing when you are out and about.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AmandaDGNN/status/1751052947776266558?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The mothers related to each other, considering the safety of their children as their topmost priority. Like them, the mom of two is keen on raising awareness of such serious allergic reactions as both Bronze and Sterling Skye suffer from them. Brittany Mahomes, like the rock of the family, converted her worries into a full-blown movement, adding the treatment to her investment portfolio.