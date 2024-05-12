Vikings Rookie JJ McCarthy Becomes a Laughing Stock for Fans After His Training Footage Goes Viral

The Minnesota Vikings made a bold move in the offseason by selecting JJ McCarthy 10th overall while opening the doors for Kirk Cousins to join Atlanta. Doubts and speculations have been rampant over starting the former Michigan QB, and they intensified even more when footage from McCarthy’s training session went viral.

During a segment of “NFL Live” on ESPN, McCarthy’s pass during the rookie minicamp caught viewers’ attention for all the wrong reasons. He made an errant throw on a clip that became fodder for social media mockery, with fans quick to express their skepticism about McCarthy’s abilities.

“JJ McCarthy looks great in rookie minicamp,” one fan sarcastically remarked, highlighting the disappointment felt by some observers. Another fan couldn’t resist drawing a comparison to Giants QB Daniel Jones and ex-Jets QB Zach Wilson. Despite the backlash, there were also a few defenders of JJ McCarthy who pointed out that judging him based on one pass at practice is unfair. Take a look at the reactions here:

McCarthy, however, remains unfazed by the viral moment, displaying a positive attitude and maintaining the balanced approach that made him a top-10 candidate in the draft.

JJ McCarthy Expresses Confidence With His New Beginning

The minicamp day could be a bittersweet memory for the CFP National champ with a clip that captured a partial picture. But for someone as headstrong as JJ McCarthy, it was nothing but a day full of reassurances.

“It didn’t feel like my first day,” McCarthy remarked via ESPN, expressing his confidence in his preparation. He acknowledged the novelty of being on the field and executing plays but downplayed any feelings of overwhelm.

The day began with JJ McCarthy engaging in a friendly competition with defensive players during drills. The high stakes meant that McCarthy had to ensure that only three or fewer of his passes hit the ground during a 16-play session. Unfortunately for him, he found himself running across the field after a few incompletions and an interception during 7-on-7 drills. However, McCarthy took it in stride, displaying a positive attitude and a competitive spirit.

His performance wasn’t entirely unexpected. JJ McCarthy had already undergone a private workout with Vikings officials in April, during which coach Kevin O’Connell assessed his understanding of the team’s playbook.

Throughout the practice, JJ McCarthy received guidance and feedback from new quarterbacks coach, Josh McCown. Looking ahead, McCarthy’s commitment to the process remains untethered with the acceptance that he has a long road ahead.

Meanwhile, for the Minnesota Vikings, McCarthy is undoubtedly an investment in their future quarterback position. Despite the initial doubts raised by the viral footage, the team is nothing but hopeful that McCarthy can serve as their long-term solution to the looming quarterback dilemma.