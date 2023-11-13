Cowboys vs Giants: Tempers Flare as Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard & Coach Brian Daboll Lose Their Cool on the Sidelines

Everything went wrong for the New York Giants as they suffered another tragic 49-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. During the game, the frustration was evident as the Giants teammates appeared to have a disagreement between them and Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll had to intervene to calm them down.

Advertisement

In the third quarter, when the Giants were trailing 35-7, the cameras focused on the sideline where Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton were caught up in a heated exchange with each other. In the video, Coach Daboll strolled along the sideline with Slayton, having a continuous chat throughout the break. However, the Giants WR did not look satisfied as he kept nodding his head in disagreement.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1723849574073151689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Giants’ tough loss has fans furious. What’s worse, players fighting on the field just added fuel to the fire. In the comments, NFL fans let out their frustration. One fan commented, expressing his anger on the Giants WRs.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sportstalkfun/status/1723852233190641977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another user also shared their annoyance regarding the duo.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jerseyboi_Manni/status/1723926501089833165?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following the video, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X stating the two wide receivers were not yelling at each other. Slayton told Raanan that he was having a spirited conversation with the wide receivers coach Mike Groh, when Shepard intervened.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JordanRaanan/status/1723873870103388560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This season, there’s been a lot of tension between coaches and Giants’ players. The clashes involving Slayton, Groh, Shepard, and Daboll have painted them in a bad picture. It’s not the first time this has happened. In Week 4 against the Seahawks, Daboll threw his tablet in frustration after a heated exchange with Daniel Jones.

New York Giants’ Challenging Journey to the Playoffs

The New York Giants are placed last in the NFC East with a 2-8 record. Currently, they have a less than 1% chance to make it to the playoffs. They now have seven games left in the season. According to the New York Times playoff simulator, if they win their next seven games, their chances of making it to the playoffs will be 62%. However, if they lose even one game, the percentage falls down to 47.

The Giants have some strong games aligned to their schedule in the coming weeks. They will face their NFC East rivals and the top contender in the league, Philadelphia Eagles, twice in Week 16 and Week 18. This alone dashes their playoff hopes. Giants will play against Washington Commanders in Week 11, who are placed above them in their division with a 4-6 record.