“Vince Wilfork 2.0”: 464-Pound Florida DT Desmond Watson Shocks Fans With His Impressive Pro Day

There’s an interesting dichotomy when it comes to NFL players. Generally, they fall into two categories: athletic skill players (e.g., defensive backs, receivers, linebackers) and the big fellas in the trenches (offensive and defensive linemen). While skill players typically weigh between 180 and 250 pounds, their counterparts on the front lines almost always range from 300 to 375 pounds.

Once in a blue moon, you might see a 400 or 405-pound defensive tackle, but that’s pretty rare. These guys undergo intense training to stay in game shape, which usually prevents them from packing on too much extra weight. However, Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson is challenging all preconceived notions about the big men in the line of scrimmage.

Watson had his Pro Day earlier this week, and the athleticism he displayed while checking in at 6’5″ and 464 pounds (yes, you read that correctly) was a sight to behold.

In a video featuring the highlights of his workout, Watson can be seen moving through lateral movement drills with ease before hitting the bench and pumping out a whopping 36 reps. That would be good for fifth-most at the official Scouting Combine since 2015. But a 464-pound guy being strong could be expected. What about his speed and athleticism?

Well, that’s what makes Desmond Watson such a unique specimen. Despite being built like a bear, he moves like one too. Watson ran the 40-yard dash in 5.93 seconds, and let me tell you, the big man was moving once he picked up a head of steam. Even without momentum on his side, his athleticism stood out. He posted an insane 25-inch vertical jump, seemingly defying all the work Isaac Newton did on gravity.

Watson is not currently projected to be selected during the 2025 NFL Draft. With that Pro Day performance, however, he will definitely be on the minds of many defensive line coaches come Day 3 of the Draft.

Fans of a litany of teams are already campaigning for their franchise to nab Watson on draft weekend. One simply threw out, “Commanders,” and another actually tagged their team, “@jaguars.”

This one was already preparing welcoming words for what they hope is their next draft steal, “Welcome to the Carolina panthers man glad to have you.”

The only guy with a similar blend of size and athleticism to Watson that comes to mind is five-time All-Pro Vince Wilfork. Many agreed: “Vince Wilfork 2.0 let’s go @vincewilfork”.

When you think about Wilfork, he just seemed too massive to move, yet was a force to be reckoned with—but he was just 325 pounds. Imagine what Desmond Watson would look like out there with 125+ more pounds on him.

It was all very impressive what Desmond Watson could do at his size. But many fans pointed out that if he just lost a bit of weight (well, not a bit, more like 80: “if he loses 80 pounds holy sh*t“) he could, “sustain in the NFL.”

Yet another said, “If he could get down to 390, he’d work.”

This netizen that had their thinking cap on saw this athletic 500-pound behemoth of a defensive tackle and thought one thing: Tush Push stopper.

“THIS IS HOW YOU STOP THE TUSH PUSH @dallascowboys @commanders I’m js“.

We would not be surprised if a team—especially one in the NFC East that has to play the tush-pushing Philadelphia Eagles twice a year—gave Watson a tryout strictly as an anti-Tush Push specialist.