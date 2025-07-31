Shannon Sharpe vs Sterling Sharpe’s Net Worth: Who Among the Former NFL Pros Has Pocketed More Cash?

There have been many father-son duos inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But it has never happened where two brothers make it in. Not even the Mannings have achieved that yet. This weekend, the Sharpe family becomes the first to do it with Sterling Sharpe joining his brother Shannon in Canton as part of the four-man 2025 Hall of Fame class.

Sterling is actually the older of the two Sharpe brothers. Unlike Shannon, he was a star from a young age. He got a scholarship to South Carolina, setting school records in receptions and yards that still stand and earning First-Team All-American honors in 1987.

Sharpe was so good that he became just the second Gamecocks star to have his jersey number (#2) retired while he was still at the school. He was then drafted in the first round by the Green Bay Packers in the 1988 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, Sterling’s NFL career became one of the great “what if” stories in sports. He played seven seasons in the big league, garnering five Pro Bowl selections and three First-Team All-Pros. He led the league in receptions thrice, receiving TDs twice, and receiving yards once, earning the rare receiving triple crown in 1992, becoming just the second receiver since 1966 to do so.

However, after a 1994 season in which he led the league with 18 receiving TDs, Sharpe was forced to undergo neck surgery that ended his career at just 29 years old, and two years before his Packers won the Super Bowl.

Thankfully, he was able to parlay his elite football knowledge into analyst gigs with ESPN and NFL Network, which he held from 1995-2015. He earned just over $8.5 million during his playing days, and he did well on TV. Distractify reports his net worth at $12 million as of 2025.

Shannon Sharpe eclipsed his brother on and off the field

While Shannon Sharpe wasn’t a high school or college darling like his big brother—he attended D-II Savannah State and was drafted in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft—he quickly made a name for himself in the league with his receiver-like skills at tight end and his penchant for hilarious quotes: “Somebody call the president, because we are killing the Patriots.”

Shannon became one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history during his full 14-year career (twice as long as Sterling’s). His 815 receptions rank fifth among TEs, his 10,060 yards rank fifth, and his 62 TDs rank eighth. He won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos in 1997-1998, and won a third with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-Team All-Pro.

The mouthy tight end might have actually eclipsed his NFL fame in his post-football life. He has become one of the biggest voices in sports media in recent years, first on FS1, going up against Skip Bayless, then on ESPN, and always on his Club Shay Shay podcast family.

Thanks to all of that media money and his various investments (such as restaurants, his own cognac, and his own clothing line), Sharpe’s net worth is estimated at $30 million. However, a massive deal with ESPN fell through recently when he was fired by the sports media giant following Sharpe’s $50 million out-of-court settlement of a sexual assault lawsuit.

After that settlement, it might be a close call when it comes to which Sharpe brother has a higher net worth at this point. But there’s no debating that with Sterling earning his bronze Hall of Fame bust this weekend, they become the only brotherly duo in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And that’s something special regardless of net worths.