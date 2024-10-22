Browns Turn to the Chiefs to Bolster QB Room After Losing Deshaun Watson to Season-Ending Injury

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field after the Browns lost to the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

With a Deshaun Watson-sized hole in the QB room, the Cleveland Browns face a tough season ahead. Last year, they brought in Joe Flacco to save the day, but going into Week 8 of the NFL season, not many reliable playmakers are available in the free-agent market. But the team needs to strengthen the QB room, which started with bringing in Bailey Zappe from the Chiefs’ practice squad.

According to Browns beat writer Mark Kay Cabot, the team has inked a deal with 25-year-old Zappe, who will likely fill in for Watson if needed later in the season. Notably, Watson has been sidelined with a season-ending Achilles injury.

While Zappe didn’t make it on the field for the Chiefs, he did string a few appearances for the New England Patriots over the last two years. The fourth-round pick debuted in 2022 for the Pats and made 8 starts for them during his two-year tenure.

In his 14 total appearances, Zappe scored 11 TDs with his mobility and proactive ability to widen the field being a standout. His biggest weakness, unfortunately, is his tendency to throw interceptions, as he recorded 12 interceptions in 14 games for the Patriots.

That said, in Zappe, head coach Kevin Stefanski has a hungry and vivacious player who is at an age where he can still improve.

So, will the 25-year-old start for the Browns? It’s highly unlikely, as the move looks more like an emergency backup signing. Moreover, with veteran Jameis Winston on the side, it’s hard to see Zappe or Thompson-Robinson starting over him.

Jameis Winston had a decent outing against the Bengals

Against the Bengals, Winston had a short yet impactful cameo as he threw for 67 yards and 1 touchdown. Interestingly enough, Winston, who spent the entire season second in the depth chart, was initially on the inactive list against the Bengals.

24-year-old Thompson-Robinson was given the nod ahead of the veteran, who once again showed signs of struggle in his passing game, completing 11 of 24 passes for 82 yards and throwing two interceptions.

The youngster, however, proved to be the best rusher for the Browns as he had 3 carries for 44 yards. Winston, on the other hand, brought some much-needed stability once he entered the field.

In four minutes of game time, he threw for 11 for 67 yards, a TD, and was most importantly able to connect with his receivers consistently, something Dorian struggled with.

While Thompson-Robinson’s dual-threat ability is something that Winston cannot offer, Coach Stefanski is likely to choose the latter for the stability he provides—an element that the Browns need most with 6 losses in 7 games. Moreover, with Zappe as a backup, the head coach has a calm passer to rely on should things not work out with Winston.