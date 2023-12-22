0.26 Acre House Near Packers’ Lambeau Field Gets Listed For a Whopping $700,000 And For a Good Reason

Green Bay is a small city with a small population but they have one of the most honest fans who delicately support their team. A resident is taking full advantage of this situation and has listed his perfectly located house for a startling amount and there is a good reason for it.

The house neighboring Lambeau Field has recently hit the market and is up for sale for $700,000. The four-bedroom house is listed on Zillow and one of the coolest parts of the property is the view of and the proximity to the Green Bay Packers home stadium right from the driveway and backyard.

This house in Green Bay is located in a city that is even smaller than Milwaukee and has a population of around 107,000. However, what’s interesting is that despite its small size, Green Bay is home to the Green Bay Packers, a team drawing over 77,000 fans to each of its games. The attendance at each Packers home game is much larger than the cities like San Francisco and Philadelphia which have a much larger population.

The football craze in Green Bay is such that their season tickets have been sold out since 1960 and the waiting list has crossed over 150,000 people. Now one of the most iconic stadiums in the country is situated right in the middle of a neighborhood that is surrounded by houses.

A Dream Home for Packers Fans with Stellar Amenities

This house near Lambeau Field was built back in 1968 and sits on a plot of land spanning 0.26 acres. Inside there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms alongside a welcoming dining area for family gatherings. The full basement comes as a bonus providing extra multi-purpose space and storage.

The interesting highlight of this house is the cozy fireplace perfect for those chilly days, But wait, there’s more! The property also boasts a hot tub and an in-ground pool which adds a touch of luxury to it. Parking is a breeze with an attached garage with space for two cars.

For any die-hard Packers fan, this house can be a dream home as it is placed perfectly near the stadium. Stepping into the backyard to have an unbeatable view of the iconic stadium alone makes it a gem for those passionate fans. Furthermore, the stadium attracts thousands of fans during the NFL season. This place could easily be rented out during game weekends, potentially bringing in some nice cash.