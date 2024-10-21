Vita Vea Injury Status: Bucs Issue Major Development on the Availability of the NT Against the Ravens

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ahead of a crucial clash against the Baltimore Ravens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received very positive news regarding Vita Vea’s injury, giving them a vital advantage.

According to the latest reports from Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds, the Bucs star nose tackle is all set to start against the Ravens tonight. Alarm bells rang in the Bucs fanbase last week when Vea appeared as a surprise name on the injury list. The situation grew even more concerning when he missed Saturday’s practice due to a reported hamstring injury.

However, as reports now indicate, the exclusion from practice was simply a precautionary measure by the Bucs management. While the word “injury” caused panic amongst a few, Reynolds’ report reveals that it was a simple hamstring tweak for Vea.

Vita’s presence against the Ravens has calmed the entire Tampa Bay supporters’ hearts due to the defensive powerhouse he is. Considering the Ravens have the best-rushing offense in the league [1,232 rushing yards in 6 games] and have the best RB in the league in Derrick Henry, Vita’s physical presence was much needed for Baker Mayfield & Co. to have a chance at winning the game.

Luckily for the Bucs, the good news doesn’t end here.

Buccaneers’ key offense personnel return from injury

After Mike Evans got cleared last weekend, WR Trey Palmer and starting RB Rachaad White are the other two offensive players who will most likely be available against the Ravens tonight.

Although Palmer’s status is officially listed as questionable on the final injury report, Reynolds reports that OC Liam Coen plans to use him as WR #3 to help manage his workload.

Veteran Sterling Shepard and rookie Jalen McMillan are reportedly ahead of him in the pecking order against the Ravens.

As far as Rachaad White is concerned, his return doesn’t seem to be as exciting as the others, as the Bucs won 51-27 at New Orleans without him.

Moreover, Sean Tucker seems to be in exceptional form, having won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award last week for his 192 yards and 2 TDs against the Saints. Regardless, having your starting RB fit and fine is always a good prospect.

With all the major injuries resolved, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an almost fully healthy squad for tonight. There’s no doubt we have a cracking game on our hands!