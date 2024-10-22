All You Need To Know About Bucs NT Vita Vea’ Wife Alexus Who Played Basketball For the Huskies

Vita Vea, the nose tackle of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is one of the fiercest players in the league. He came to the NFL in 2018 and since then has been a vital addition to the Bucs’ offense. Everyone fears Vea, but beneath the machoness is a doting husband who wouldn’t be who he is without his wife.

Vita, who won the Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, surprised his longtime girlfriend, Alexus, with a ring when the couple chose to get engaged the following year.

Now, they’re parents to their daughter, Honey, and are enjoying a fruitful life together. Since Vea is a renowned athlete in the NFL, Alexus’ talents as a basketball player often get overlooked. She was once the captain of the Washington Huskies.

The couple is often seen posting adorable images of each other and is actively expressing their love for their daughter. It is one of the most endearing romance stories within the NFL. After Vita is done bumping helmets and taking out players down for the count, he goes back home to his wife’s loving embrace and his daughter’s smiles. Yet, there used to be a time where both partners were warriors in their own rights.

Vita Vea and wife, Alexus Vea’s first Instagram photo together!! They’ve came a long way from Washington now pic.twitter.com/SEurAvvPkZ — Tyler Scott (@tylerscott15552) October 21, 2024

Alexus Vea, formerly Atchley, met the Bucs’ NT in 2016 as a starter for the UW’s women’s basketball Final Four team. At the same time, Vea was a part of the Huskies football team, making their romance a straight-up love story out of the books.

Taking a brief look at Alexus Vea’s career with the Huskies

Alexus was with the Huskies from the years of 2014 to 2016, and before that, she spent her freshman season at Colorado. If it weren’t for the Buffaloes’ partial treatment towards her, Alexus would’ve never jumped ship to Washington. Eventually, it all worked out in her favor.

Though she didn’t get any playing time in Colorado, Alexus made sure nothing of the sort happened in Washington. In her senior season, Alexus played in all 37 games and started in 22 of those, with an average of 4.9 points.

It’s safe to say that Alexus might’ve been a bigger star than Vita during their college days, but now, the tables have turned drastically.