Walking in Lamar Jackson’s Footsteps, Jets’ Haason Reddick Says No to $250K Workout Bonus

When the New York Jets traded for Haason Reddick back in March, the club knew full well he was due for an extension, which was ultimately why the Eagles decided to cut ties with him. Nevertheless, for a 2026 conditional third-round pick, the Jets sealed the deal. Now, Reddick has yet to show up for OTAs, which will end up costing him a pretty penny; $250k, to be exact. Turns out, this situation is similar to what Ravens’ Lamar Jackson recently made the headlines for.

Advertisement

Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson has an annual $750k workout bonus, which ensures that the team leader shows up to offseason practice and shows rookies the ropes. However, reports suggest that he has already missed one too many practice sessions, voiding his eligibility for the bonus. For someone who’s making $52 million a year and has his own set of trainers, this move didn’t surprise many. But it’s quite the opposite for Reddick.

The star linebacker, who has recorded a total of 50.5 sacks over the past four years, is saying no to the OTAs and the $250k bonus due to the impending extension. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Haason Reddick has only one year left on his contract, which is worth $14.5 million, which falls well below the league average.

When asked about the potential stalemate, Jets head coach Robert Saleh indirectly confirmed it. He redirected the question to GM Joe Douglas, who has a reputation for not addressing the media between the draft and the training camp. Therefore, it is safe to say that the question will remain unanswered for a while.

“I don’t know that,” Saleh said when asked if Reddick’s absence was contract-related, as per the NY Post. “That would probably be more of a question for Joe [Douglas]”

Intriguingly enough, right after Reddick’s trade was finalized, the Temple alum hinted that he would leave the discussion of contract details to his agent and Douglas. This strongly suggested that he was seeking a new and improved deal.

What Sort of Contract Is Haason Reddick Hoping For?

According to Nick Faria of Athlon Sports, Haason Reddick currently ranks 19th in average annual salary among edge rushers. It is quite low, considering the impact he has shown in Philadelphia. He had a breakout season in 2022, recording 16 sacks and five forced fumbles, leading the league.

His stats saw a dip in 2023, but he still recorded the fourth-most sacks (50.5) in a four-year time span. Moreover, the Jets are poised to utilize him well, considering the club traded DE John-Franklin Myers to the Broncos. Therefore, it’s more than understandable why the Pro Bowler linebacker is demanding an extension.

Former Jet now Eagle, Bryce Huff, signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal back in March. This is exactly what Reddick will be looking to make. However, while a $3 million pay raise is more than plausible, it is highly unlikely for Douglas to offer Reddick a multi-year contract.

At the age of 29, Reddick will want a place to call home for the long run. Therefore, a big dilemma approaches him. Only a stellar season on a one-year deal could convince the Jets’ front office to offer him a multi-year contract. Safe to say, 2024 will be his make-or-break year.