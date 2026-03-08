Was Puka Nacua Drunk at the UFC 326 Event Cheering for Max Holloway?

The main event at UFC 326 in Las Vegas featured a showdown between No. 3-ranked lightweight contender Charles Oliveira and defending BMF champion Max Holloway. It was a packed house at T-Mobile Arena, with 19,480 fans in attendance. However, among the crowd, which included several high-profile athletes and celebrities, one unexpected personality kept stealing the spotlight on the big screen. LA Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Advertisement

Dustin Poirier, Michael Bisping, Conor McGregor, and Joe Rogan were all in the building, among many others. From the NFL world, seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were also present. Still, it was Nacua who ended up drawing the most attention from the cameras.

His reactions between rounds were electric, to say the least. At one time, he was yelling and thumping his chest while Holloway sat on his stool in the corner during the break.

Puka Nacua is really pulling for Max Holloway at UFC 326 Puka Nacua might be a little tipsypic.twitter.com/tTyS8z0XNB — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) March 8, 2026

Nacua was also seen vibing to Mexican music that played in the arena during a break, not caring one bit when the camera was panned to him. And at another moment, he appeared on the big screen just before a round began, standing there with an awkward pose.

The #ufc is the only sport where you’ll see the Zuck in one take then Puka Nacua rocking to Mexican music on the next lol#UFC326 pic.twitter.com/bQSzR7ji35 — Tavie Corrientes (@CorrientesTavie) March 8, 2026

Since Nacua seemed a bit tipsy, NFL aggregators like Dov Kleiman even claimed in their tweets that he was “Extremely drunk.” Some fans chimed in as well, suggesting the wideout might have been high or on something.

“Def high on X or Coke,” one penned, while another asked, “Does the NFL drug test during the offseason?”

However, most fans came to Nacua’s defense, pointing out that it is the offseason and he should be free to enjoy himself before the NFL season begins. And honestly, they have a point.

“You can tell he is not there as a celebrity guest, he’s there as a real fan, reacting to every punch like he’s cageside coaching. Moments like that are always fun because it shows even pro athletes turn into regular hype fans at big fights,” one commented under Kleiman’s post.

“You got a weird obsession with dude. You been following him all offseason. Let him enjoy his time off,” another added.

Nacua was clearly backing Holloway in the fight, who ended up getting dominated throughout the night. Oliveira’s grappling proved too much to handle, and the Brazilian took Holloway down almost at will. Holloway struggled to mount any real offense and eventually lost by unanimous decision.

Nacua might be disappointed that his guy lost the fight, but at least he got to enjoy himself.