Joe Rogan Responds to Katt Williams’ Accusations During Shannon Sharpe Interview: “We Talk About Him All the Time”

Katt Williams unleashed a verbal barrage targeting figures such as Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley, and podcast heavyweight Joe Rogan during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. In a mere 24 hours, the ‘Katt Williams Unleashed‘ episode garnered an impressive 11 million views and widespread resharing across the internet.

Katt Williams didn’t hold back in his critique of the comedy industry and its key figures. He indeed took it as a no-holds-barred discussion. Notably, his comments caught the attention of Joe Rogan. Katt claimed that Rogan avoids having him as a guest to promote his less humorous comedian friends when asked about his absence on Rogan’s podcast.

“Joe don’t want me on there… Joe got 6 comedians on that ain’t ever been funny that he wants to push out” Katt said.

Shannon Sharpe found himself taken aback by the unfiltered barrage of comments unleashed by Katt Williams during the podcast.

That being said, Joe Rogan didn’t shy away from dropping in an instant reply. Rogan expressed his admiration for the comedian in response to Katt’s remarks, labeling him one of his favorites. The UFC giant affirmed his willingness to have Katt on his podcast, pinpointing his respect for the comedian and the possibility of arranging an episode together.

Joe Rogan has praised Katt Williams, multiple times, for his contributions in various episodes of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience.’ The respect from Joe’s side has been evident in his positive remarks about Katt Williams and his comedy. Take a look at how he sits and discusses Katt’s special.

Fans React To The Unpredicted Social Media Frenzy Between Joe Rogan and Katt Williams

Katt Williams aimed to debunk misconceptions spread by “low-brow comedians” like Cedric, Harvey, and Smiley while appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, whom he referred to as a “gang.” His unfiltered critique extended beyond, addressing various figures. A fan remarked on Katt’s disposition, questioning the reason behind Katt always being mad at people and even claims that this is what makes him funny.

Fans enthusiastically anticipate Katt Williams on Joe Rogan’s podcast, with one expressing excitement for the potential of an epic episode. Another, recently introduced to Katt’s humor, praised him as the funniest they’ve heard, coinciding with a surge in his online presence.

Anticipation grows as fans eagerly await the potential collaboration between Katt Williams and Joe Rogan. Rogan openly welcomes him on his podcast despite Williams’ critiques, sparking curiosity about the outcome. The prospect of other comedians joining, that Katt’s disparaged, adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding situation.