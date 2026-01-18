Fans Split Over Pittsburgh Steelers’ Interest In Reuniting Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers

According to reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a genuine interest in hiring Mike McCarthy as their new head coach. It would be a stunning hire, with some believing it could signal openness to an Aaron Rodgers return. The two did win a Super Bowl together in Green Bay.

McCarthy and Rodgers haven’t been associated with each other since 2018, which is why this Packers reunion would be an interesting one. On top of that, Rodgers admitted in his documentary Enigma that he and McCarthy had a complex relationship during their time together. Things reportedly ended on rocky terms between the two professionally.

And that’s why the Pittsburgh fanbase is split. Some like the reunion idea, others don’t.

“Potentially Mike and POTENTIALLY Aaron Rodgers back in Pittsburgh??” one excitedly asked. “No brainer to bring him on and give Rodgers a 5-year deal,” another said in support.

“Nothing says modern era offense like Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers,” someone commented facetiously.

“Re-sign Aaron Rodgers Hire Mike McCarthy as HC Might as well call Clay Matthews and see if he’s up for one more run. What is this, 2010?” a fourth added.

This + the Rodgers news today stinks of a Pittsburgh reunion — Sports Talk (@SportsTalk82808) January 18, 2026

Clearly, the fanbase couldn’t make up its mind on whether this would be a good or bad idea. After almost two decades with Mike Tomlin in charge, they don’t know who the next best candidate is. Tomlin’s decision to step down was a stunning one that has left the team and fanbase scrambling.

In our opinion, the idea of a reunion between McCarthy and Rodgers is terrible. The Steelers just experienced what having a washed-up version of Rodgers is like. He’s still a solid player, but his upside is severely capped due to his age and injury history.

Meanwhile, McCarthy would be a bad hire for a bevy of reasons. He has a strong resume and an impressive regular-season coaching record, and he’s a Pittsburgh native. But when it comes to the playoffs, McCarthy has always struggled. He owns an 11-11 career postseason record, and many believe he has a Super Bowl ring largely because of Rodgers’ prime-level play.

At the end of the day, Pittsburgh should consider coaching hires centered on rebuilding for the future, not clinging to what has kept them mediocre for years. Sometimes in sports, teams need to tank for the betterment of the franchise. That’s where the club is right now.