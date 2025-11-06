“First Post Was 3 Minutes After the Trade Deadline”: NFL Fans Believe Giants GM Joe Schoen Created a Burner X Account to Defend His Decisions

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

For the New York Giants, the 2025 trade deadline came and went with the same silence that’s defined their season and front office. Despite sitting at 2–7 and dealing with injuries to key players like Cam Skattebo, GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll showed no proactiveness on D-day to improve. Not as buyers, and not even as sellers. And that’s exactly what sent Giants fans over the edge.

After nearly four years of mediocrity, the patience has evaporated. Since Schoen took over in 2022, the Giants have only won 20 games, while losing 39, which means they win just one out of every three games.

Moreover, the club’s defensive front remains a glaring weakness, ranking in the bottom six in run defense for the fourth straight year, while the entire roster continues to lack foundational players outside of Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter, Malik Nabers, and Cam Skattebo.

Giants are ranked 32nd in run defense through 2 weeks. 4 years of this being a bottom 5 run defense since Joe Schoen got the job. The DT’s drafted are DJ Davidson (5th/24 y/o rookie), Jordon Riley (7th/25 y/o rookie) & Darius Alexander (3rd/25 y/o rookie). Highest drafted… — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 15, 2025

But the post-deadline frustration took a bizarre twist when a new X account suddenly began defending the Giants’ embattled GM. The handle, @JasonSmithXLII, appeared almost out of nowhere. And allegedly, the first post went up just “three minutes after the deadline day.”

TRENDING: This new account has gone viral and #Giants fans are claiming that this is team general manager Joe Schoen. This new account continues to talk about how great a GM Schoen is and how head coach Brian Daboll is to blame for losing.

The anonymous user has indeed been posting constant defenses of Joe Schoen, prompting fans to speculate that it might actually be a burner account created by the GM himself.

“KEEP JOE SCHOEN!!!” one post read, while another declared, “Saquon never wanted to stay. He wanted the Giants to overpay. Schoen rightly let him walk. Why overpay for the most replaceable position on the field?”

The account has also taken shots at the head coach, writing, “Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen hardly speak. Daboll knows he’s dead man walking. The relationship is strained because Daboll doesn’t play the high picks. He can’t hire good staff either.”

In another tweet, “Jason Smith” even defended Schoen’s eye for talent, saying, “Drake Maye is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I don’t root for the Giants to lose, but that Devito run in ’23 was terrible for the team long term. Schoen tried to trade up for him!”

As the posts began circulating, Giants fans quickly connected the dots. “Jason Smith is the most burner account name ever,” one fan said. “Must be his son,” speculated another.

“The account’s first post was 3 minutes after the trade deadline yesterday. What’s interesting is the Giants made no moves in free agency and then this account goes into immediate defense mode after fans expressed frustration,” penned a third.

That said, the account has since denied being the Giants GM’s burner account, writing in all caps, “I’M NOT JOE SCHOEN! I HAVEN’T EVEN MET JOE SCHOEN! STFU YOU HATERS!” before adding in another post, “I support Joe Schoen, so what? I’m a sock puppet Schoen account? I feel the need to plead his case as a lifelong fan.”

Whether it’s a troll, a fan, or something more, no one really knows. But at this point, it says a lot that Giants fans even find the idea believable. The team’s dysfunction has reached such a level that burner-account theories now sound more plausible than playoff hopes… and that might be the truest reflection of how far this franchise has fallen.