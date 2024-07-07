Watch: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany, and Travis Kelce Dance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Amsterdam

Brittany finally went to see her bestie perform during her European getaway! The couple have been vacationing in Europe in the offseason but hadn’t gone to any of the Eras Tour dates, leading to a lot of speculation and discourse. However, Patrick and Brittany finally joined Travis in the stands in Amsterdam.

Several fan-shared clips on X (formerly Twitter) caught the trio in full party mode during Swift’s performance of “Style” from her “1989” album. The group was seen shouting, cheering, and belting out lyrics, clearly caught up in the electric atmosphere.

But the night’s highlight came during Swift’s rendition of “Lover.” Travis, eyes locked on his superstar girlfriend, sang along with heartfelt enthusiasm. Meanwhile, high school sweethearts, Patrick and Brittany slowly dance to the romantic tune, just showing how deeply in love they are.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany were spotted enjoying Taylor Swift’s “LOVER” and “STYLE” alongside Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour Concert in Amsterdam!! pic.twitter.com/69rs7iHp23 — Yagya Bhargava ★ (@The_YB_Vibe) July 7, 2024

For Kelce, this marks his 11th international Eras Tour stop. The tight end’s globe-trotting romance has taken him from Buenos Aires to Sydney, Singapore to Paris, and a memorable three-night stint in London where he made a surprise cameo. Then to Dublin and now Amsterdam has been added to his Swift world tour.

The Chiefs Kingdom and Swifties alike went wild when Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were spotted together at Taylor Swift’s Amsterdam Eras Tour stop. Social media quickly lit up with videos of the Chiefs duo living it up, sending fans into a frenzy.

Fans Can’t Keep Their Cool

One excited fan exclaimed, “Been waiting for this all off season!!!” while another chimed in with a heartfelt “Heck yeah!” The sentiment was echoed across platforms, with one particularly touched supporter gushing, “He’s singing for his girl his lady… ❤️❤️ Adorable.”

Heck yeah — Kayden Hancock (@KaydenHancock30) July 6, 2024

Fans were thrilled to see Patrick and Brittany Mahomes joining in on the fun. “I hope Patrick and Brittany had a great time with Travis!” one fan wrote. Another couldn’t believe their eyes: “Wow! Really? Mahomes? OMG!”

He’s singing for his girl his lady… ❤️❤️ Adorable#AmsterdamTaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/8OQWUXG9Hf — Sanjana Singh Raghuvanshi (@ohmygodsanjana) July 6, 2024

I hope Patrick and Brittany had a great time with Travis! — Cheers-2-Wine.Com (@cheers2winecom) July 6, 2024

The sight of these NFL superstars enjoying Swift’s concert together sparked joy among fans. “Ohhh Patrick & Brittany are loving it up too. Great friends,” one commenter noted. Another summed up the star-studded event perfectly: “This just makes me crazy happy! The greatest singer, the greatest tight end, and the greatest quarterback.”

The Mahomes family, meanwhile, is making the most of their European vacation. Brittany’s Instagram stories previously showed family moments on a southern Spanish beach, with the couple and their children, Sterling, Skye, and Bronze. Earlier in June, Patrick was also spotted courtside at Wimbledon, proving the NFL offseason is anything but dull for the Kansas City star.