WATCH: Russell Wilson’s Romantic Gesture for Ciara on Their 9th Marriage Anniversary

Russell Wilson never misses an opportunity to shower his lovely wife and beautiful kids with affection. The celebrity couple seems to grow stronger with each passing day, now celebrating their 9th year of marriage. Russell, as romantic as ever, wasn’t going to let this moment pass without showing Ciara how much she means to him, marking the occasion with a heartfelt gesture.

Advertisement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Wilson penned some heartfelt words for Ciara on the eve of their 9th wedding anniversary. He also shared video edits showcasing their journey together and the cherished moments since their union.

In the caption, Russ expressed gratitude that, by the grace of God, they have reached 9 years together, highlighting Ciara as his rock and source of happiness from the start. Russell also emphasized that Ciara is the most incredible gift life has given him, expressing thankfulness to God for allowing them to share their journey together and eagerly anticipating a lifetime more.

“Celebrating 8 years of God’s love & grace over us Ciara! Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you! I am so grateful for our journey together. Here’s to a lifetime more. I love you Mrs. Wilson to Heaven & back!”

Celebrating 8 years of God’s love & grace over us @Ciara! Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you! I am so grateful for our journey together. Here’s to a lifetime… pic.twitter.com/5yrEVtGDjK — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 6, 2024

The two have struck beside each other through all the highs and lows; from practicing celibacy at the start of their union to building a greater connection. Ciara stood by Wilson during his career troubles, leaving Seattle for Denver, and then getting released by the Broncos. He had to endure criticism from the media and coaches for his overly positive personality and getting too involved in off-field activities.

The Wilsons, however, never let any moment pass them by, using social media to give fans a glimpse of their lifestyle. The couple announced and celebrated the births of all their children, their past seven anniversaries, birthdays, Father’s and Mother’s Days, etc. Notably, their journey together started nine years ago, in 2015, and Wilson didn’t waste any time tying the knot.

How Did Ciara and Russell Meet?

While many couples take years to progress in their relationship, Russ didn’t waste any time making an honest woman out of Ciara. According to Elle, they first met in 2015 at a basketball game at the University of Wisconsin, and Wilson asked her out to dinner, only for her to decline.

However, the former Seahawks QB was not deterred, and just a month later, they were seen together at the White House during an event for the Japanese Prime Minister. In July, Wilson made a public commitment that he and Ciara would not consummate their relationship until marriage.

A year after they started dating, Russ proposed to her in March 2016 during their trip to Seychelles, presenting her with a 16-carat custom diamond ring. They married in July of the same year, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Their family quickly grew when their daughter, Sienna, was born in April 2017.

Since then, the couple has welcomed 2 more children, with their daughter Amora and son Win joining the family last year. Their sixth member of the family is Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara’s child from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Despite constant criticism and accusations of being a fake Hollywood couple, Russell and Ciara have steadfastly supported each other. They exemplify a loving relationship that serves as an inspiration to many.