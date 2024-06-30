WATCH: Travis Kelce Joins Isiah Pacheco During a Crazy Moment From His Teammate’s Wedding

Travis Kelce is a busy man these days, juggling numerous projects and flying halfway across the world to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift. Amidst all these activities, the Chiefs TE managed to take some time out of his tight schedule to make a rare appearance at his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding, alongside another teammate, Isiah Pacheco.

A small clip of Travis and Pacheco at the nuptial made the rounds on social media. Travis, dressed in all black with sunglasses and shoes to match, can be seen grooving to the music and enjoying the moment, showcasing his dance moves behind the groom.

While the three-time Super Bowl champ remained more reserved rather than becoming the life of the party, Pacheco seemed to be having even more fun than his teammate. The star running back had a pep in his step as he showed off his energetic dance moves. See for yourselves:

Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco at Clyde’s wedding today ctto Ig:thatgirlteex3 pic.twitter.com/TmNPVT1CzO — iamccchua (@iamccchua) June 30, 2024

According to the Kansas City Star, Clyde Edwards tied the knot yesterday in California to his long-time girlfriend, JoJo O’Conner, after apparently proposing twice. The wedding ceremony took place at Humming Bird Nest Ranch, a Spanish Colonial villa in California’s Simi Valley.

This offseason is proving to be a wedding season for the NFL. Chiefs safety Bryan Cook also married his girlfriend, Jayla Thornton, just a month and a half after her baby shower.

Super Bowl hero, Mecole Hardman, announced his engagement to his long-time partner Chariah Gordon, only a month after the couple welcomed their second child together.

Elsewhere, Jared Goff exchanged vows with his model fiancée, Christen Harper. The couple has been engaged since 2022. The cover athlete of Madden 25 and 49ers superstar, Christian McCaffrey, also tied the knot with his fiancée, Olivia Culpo.

Brock Purdy and his fiancée, Jenna Joleen, exchanged vows in April. And Packers QB Jordan Love proposed to his girlfriend, Ronika Stone, six days ago during their vacation in Italy.

That said, it was Travis Kelce who turned quite a few heads during Edwards-Helaire’s wedding ceremony. And why wouldn’t he, considering that the NFL player’s newfound fame has allowed him to hang out with Hollywood bigwigs?

Travis Kelce Makes Headlines Without Showing Face

Kelce seems to have found a new circle of friends, partly due to his blossoming romance with Taylor Swift. Recently, he was spotted alongside several Hollywood elites and A-list celebrities, as reported by the Instagram account Deuxmoi a few days ago. In the snapshots shared by the user, Kelce was seen arriving at The Birds Streets Club, an exclusive hotspot in West Hollywood, to unwind and party.

While Travis’s face is not visible in the photos as he manages to hide from the paparazzi, it’s evident that he’s the Chiefs player because the face of his bodyguard/driver is visible in the driver’s seat. Also spotted on the scene were legendary actor Leonardo DiCaprio and NBA star Tristan Thompson. According to the source, the trio was seen mingling inside the club.

DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE…It was boys night at The Birds Streets Club with Travis Kelce, Leonardo DiCaprio & Tristan Thompson all enjoying their Friday night at the exclusive West Hollywood hot spot. pic.twitter.com/8dQEwrEapE — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) June 30, 2024

A few days ago, Travis was also spotted at a party where Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, and Paul McCartney were present. Safe to say, the three-time Super Bowl champ keeps expanding his social circles as he moves up in the world beyond football.