Chad Johnson Wants to Be the Majority Owner of the Miami Dolphins If He Has $10 Billion

With their popularity and valuation soaring, Boston Basketball LLC sold the franchise immediately after securing their 18th NBA Championship. While the NBA has yet to approve the sale, William Chrisholm is reportedly paying $6.1 billion for the team, making it the most expensive sale in sports history—surpassing Josh Harris’ $6.05 billion purchase of the Washington Commanders two years ago.

Owning a piece of a beloved sports franchise is a dream for many, and Chad Johnson is no exception—if he had billions to spend. During the latest episode of The Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe and Johnson imagined a hypothetical scenario: if they had $10 billion, which sports team would they buy? Ocho didn’t limit himself to just one.

His first choice was the Cincinnati Bengals, but Shannon quickly dismissed the idea, pointing out that Mike Brown has no intention of selling his family business. With the Bengals off the table, Johnson turned his attention to soccer, specifically Italy’s Serie A club Napoli.

“Not only am I buying a sports franchise, I’m buying three. I’m going to Naples Italy. I’m going to buy Napoli. I’m talking majority owner. Second thing- I’m going to buy the Miami Heat. I’m going to have to remove Pat Riley because his way of doing things is not conducive to business. I’m not sure how much money I have leftover. The rest of that I’m going to sit on and I’m opening a cigar lounge.”

Staying close to his Miami roots, Chad also set his sights on the Miami Heat. He believes the franchise lacks the star power to compete at the highest level and would make it a prime destination for elite NBA talent. His first move? Removing Pat Riley from his position, as he doesn’t trust Riley’s leadership or business approach.

While content with two teams and the rest of his fortune funding a cigar lounge, Sharpe pressed him further: what about an NFL team? Johnson admitted he’d love to buy the Miami Dolphins. Unlike other NFL owners, Shannon noted that Stephen Ross might be open to selling a share of the team.

Why? Because Ross has already sold minority stakes before.

Ocho could buy a majority stake in the Dolphins from Stephen Ross

In 2023, he offloaded 13% of his ownership in the Dolphins—along with assets like Hard Rock Stadium—to Ares Management and Brooklyn Nets owners at an $8.1 billion valuation. At that time, Ross still controlled 95% of the franchise, making it plausible that he could sell another chunk in the future.

Despite naming three teams—Napoli, the Miami Heat, and the Miami Dolphins—the team Chad Johnson truly wanted to buy was the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s the franchise that drafted him, the place where he built his legacy, and the team he still holds close to his heart. However, Mike Brown, who inherited the Bengals from his father, has no intention of selling, especially not the majority share.

Shannon Sharpe, however, believes Brown might be open to selling a minority stake—perhaps 10-20%. That seems to be an option Ocho would gladly take. He has no desire to be involved in the team’s daily operations or major decisions. Instead, he simply wants to invest, make money, sit in the war room during the draft, scout talent, and offer his insights—all while playing golf.

With his deep knowledge of the game and sharp eye for talent, Johnson envisions himself as an engaged minority owner. He wants to attend owners’ meetings, be present at the NFL Combine alongside Bengals GM Duke Tobin, and play an active role in evaluating prospects. Most of all, he believes fans would love to see him back with the team, bringing his signature energy and passion to the franchise once again.

” I like that. I don’t need no say in day-to-day operations. I want to be in the war room. I also have an eye for talent. I just want to give my suggestion. I just want to put on my suit and tie. and want to be on on the golf court with Mike Brown when we go to the training camp. I’m at the owners’ meeting. What else- I’m at the Combine- me and Duke Tobin. I want to be hands-on.”

Ocho might be wealthy, but not nearly rich enough to buy a team. Even Tom Brady had to invest almost his entire net worth just to acquire a 10% stake in the Raiders—and that deal still faced plenty of hurdles. But hey, a guy can dream.