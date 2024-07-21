“We Can’t Talk No More”: Sauce Gardner Mourns Loss of Childhood Best Friend

Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) waves to the crowd as he walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Life moves on as we grow up. We meet new people along the way and sometimes drift away from those from our past. Jets CB Sauce Gardner, destined for big things, followed a similar trajectory. However, he held his childhood best friend in high regard. Tragically, all that now remains are cherished memories, as his best friend has recently passed away.

Sauce took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the untimely death of his childhood best friend, Andre. The two were inseparable in their younger years, also dominating the ‘little league’ together.

In his post, Gardner recalled waking up to missed calls and heartfelt messages from Andre, reflecting on how they watched each other grow up. Now, he can no longer hear Andre’s voice and must live life for both of them. Gardner wrote:

“You was my bestfriend bro. My brother…Everytime I wake up to hella missed calls, it’s always sumn like this, but I just keep answering. We was a problem in lil league..We watched eachother grow up and now we can’t talk nomore..Imma keep going strong for you. Love you foreva.”

You was my bestfriend bro. My brother…Everytime I wake up to hella missed calls, it’s always sumn like this, but I just keep answering We was a problem in lil league..We watched eachother grow up and now we can’t talk nomore..Imma keep going strong for you. Love you foreva❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/iNaxdfUBHe — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 21, 2024

Gardner and Andre Seldon Jr. were both athletes growing up in Detroit, Michigan. They attended Martin Luther King Jr. High School together, with Andre initially committing to play at Michigan before transferring to New Mexico State, where he spent a season.

He moved to TCU in January before entering the transfer portal again. For the upcoming CFB season, he committed to playing ball for the Utah State Aggies Football team.

Standing at 5’9″ and 190 lbs, Andre was described as a true playmaker with a lot of energy. He could play as a CB, both outside and in the nickel position. Over the last two seasons, he recorded 96 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions.

Fans React to the Sudden Loss of Andre Seldon Jr.

Under Gardner’s post, fans sympathized with Sauce’s loss and expressed deep sorrow for the passing of his childhood friend. Many offered heartfelt condolences and prayers.

One grieving fan empathized with the Jets’ CB, noting that it is never easy to lose a close friend and sharing that they had recently experienced a similar loss.

According to recent reports, Andre passed away due to an apparent drowning at a Utah reservoir on Saturday. He was cliff-diving, and after an unfortunate accident, his body did not resurface, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office revealed in a statement.