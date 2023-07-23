“We Don’t Owe You an Autograph”: Patrick Mahomes’ “Can’t Sign for Everyone” Video Gets Support from De’Vondre Campbell

Patrick Mahomes II hits out of a sand trap during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 16, 2023. USA Today Sports

Patrick Mahomes, who is known for being an absolute gentleman off the field, recently faced flak for denying a kid an autograph. Surrounded by a plethora of fans while gearing up to take a swing at the American Century Championship, Mahomes didn’t oblige to a kid’s request who wanted his hero to sign a jersey for him. While several fans have voiced their opinions against Patrick, many athletes, including Green Bay Packers‘ Inside Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, have come out in support of the star QB.

De’Vondre recently took to Twitter to share his opinion about Patrick Mahomes’ video from ACC which has gone crazy viral in the last few days. In that video, Patrick was seen having a word with the kid’s dad who was adamant about getting his child an autograph from his favorite athlete. De’Vondre made it clear that being a pro athlete doesn’t mean that you have to keep signing autographs.

De’Vondre Campbell Supports Patrick Mahomes for Saying ‘No’ to a Fan’s Autograph Request

Replying to a video of the entire ‘autograph’ incident involving Mahomes, De’Vondre claimed, “I’m gonna say this for every Pro Athlete that’s scared to say it. WE DONT OWE YOU AN AUTOGRAPH JUST BECAUSE YOU ASKED FOR IT.” The linebacker further added that people anyway sell such stuff to make money on most occasions.

