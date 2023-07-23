“We Don’t Owe You an Autograph”: Patrick Mahomes’ “Can’t Sign for Everyone” Video Gets Support from De’Vondre Campbell
Shubham Bhargav
|Published July 23, 2023
Patrick Mahomes, who is known for being an absolute gentleman off the field, recently faced flak for denying a kid an autograph. Surrounded by a plethora of fans while gearing up to take a swing at the American Century Championship, Mahomes didn’t oblige to a kid’s request who wanted his hero to sign a jersey for him. While several fans have voiced their opinions against Patrick, many athletes, including Green Bay Packers‘ Inside Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, have come out in support of the star QB.
De’Vondre recently took to Twitter to share his opinion about Patrick Mahomes’ video from ACC which has gone crazy viral in the last few days. In that video, Patrick was seen having a word with the kid’s dad who was adamant about getting his child an autograph from his favorite athlete. De’Vondre made it clear that being a pro athlete doesn’t mean that you have to keep signing autographs.
De’Vondre Campbell Supports Patrick Mahomes for Saying ‘No’ to a Fan’s Autograph Request
Replying to a video of the entire ‘autograph’ incident involving Mahomes, De’Vondre claimed, “I’m gonna say this for every Pro Athlete that’s scared to say it. WE DONT OWE YOU AN AUTOGRAPH JUST BECAUSE YOU ASKED FOR IT.” The linebacker further added that people anyway sell such stuff to make money on most occasions.
What Exactly Happened Between Patrick Mahomes & his Fan’s Father?
“Can’t sign for everyone, can’t make everybody happy,” the Kansas City quarterback responded. “Yeah, you can, you can just make one kid happy out of a hundred,” father of the kid then said. To this, Mahomes responded, “I’ll make 99 sad.” Hearing this, the man stated, “that’s alright, one out of 99, at least it ain’t zero percent.”
So far, opinions about this video have been divided, with a large chunk of football lovers siding with Patrick.
