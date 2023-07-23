HomeSearch

Shubham Bhargav
|Published July 23, 2023

"We Don't Owe You an Autograph": Patrick Mahomes' "Can't Sign for Everyone" Video Gets Support from De'Vondre Campbell

Patrick Mahomes II hits out of a sand trap during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 16, 2023.
USA Today Sports

Patrick Mahomes, who is known for being an absolute gentleman off the field, recently faced flak for denying a kid an autograph. Surrounded by a plethora of fans while gearing up to take a swing at the American Century Championship, Mahomes didn’t oblige to a kid’s request who wanted his hero to sign a jersey for him. While several fans have voiced their opinions against Patrick, many athletes, including Green Bay Packers‘ Inside Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, have come out in support of the star QB.

De’Vondre recently took to Twitter to share his opinion about Patrick Mahomes’ video from ACC which has gone crazy viral in the last few days. In that video, Patrick was seen having a word with the kid’s dad who was adamant about getting his child an autograph from his favorite athlete. De’Vondre made it clear that being a pro athlete doesn’t mean that you have to keep signing autographs.

De’Vondre Campbell Supports Patrick Mahomes for Saying ‘No’ to a Fan’s Autograph Request

Replying to a video of the entire ‘autograph’ incident involving Mahomes, De’Vondre claimed, “I’m gonna say this for every Pro Athlete that’s scared to say it. WE DONT OWE YOU AN AUTOGRAPH JUST BECAUSE YOU ASKED FOR IT.” The linebacker further added that people anyway sell such stuff to make money on most occasions.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Came_Along_Way/status/1682381968623714307?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Most of the time y’all be selling that stuff for profit anyway. Stop feeling entitled just because you asked doesn’t mean we always have to say yes,” he added. As one can expect, Campbell’s take also got mixed reactions from the netizens. While some called the father out for not respecting boundaries, some stated that without fans, pro athletes aren’t going to earn millions. 
As it turns out, Mahomes did provide an explanation for not signing the jersey. He claimed that he was instructed during one of the rounds to not sign stuff as it was delaying the proceedings. However, the kid’s dad kept asking the QB to at least make an exception for one kid.

What Exactly Happened Between Patrick Mahomes & his Fan’s Father?

They told me I can’t do anymore. I was signing stuff, and they said I was taking too long,” Mahomes told his excited admirers while getting ready to take a swing at this year’s American Century Championship. However, a kid standing behind him couldn’t stop himself from asking his hero for an autograph. “Mr. Mahomes, will you sign my jersey when you’re done?,” he asked.

Can’t sign for everyone, can’t make everybody happy,” the Kansas City quarterback responded. “Yeah, you can, you can just make one kid happy out of a hundred,” father of the kid then said. To this, Mahomes responded, “I’ll make 99 sad.” Hearing this, the man stated, “that’s alright, one out of 99, at least it ain’t zero percent.

So far, opinions about this video have been divided, with a large chunk of football lovers siding with Patrick.

Shubham Bhargav

Shubham is an NFL editor at the Sports Rush. He can write and talk about NFL all day without breaking a sweat. A Communications post-graduate, Shubham can be tough to stop once he starts talking about the nuances and the little details of his favorite sport. He also enjoys movies, likes trekking and absolutely loves to engage in a healthy debate on any subject.

