F1 Reporter Blunders Again by Misidentifying Dolphins Star for Patrick Mahomes at Miami Grand Prix

Since F1’s debut in the Magic City, the Miami Grand Prix has attracted a plethora of sports stars from around the world. One such star athlete is Patrick Mahomes, who has also invested in Alpine F1. So the NFL star making an appearance on the grandest stage of the sport was only expected. What wasn’t expected, however, was when an F1 reporter mistook some other celebrity for the Kansas City QB.

Ever since news about Patrick Mahomes showing up to the event surfaced, all hell broke loose, with reporters becoming eager to interview the defending Super Bowl champ. F1 reporter Martin Brundle was one of those people, scanning the track as celebrities appeared one by one before the race.

And when he finally thought he spotted Patrick Mahomes, well, it wasn’t quite him. Mistaking Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelen Phillips, Brundle was heard saying to the camera, “That’s Mahomes, isn’t it? Right in front of me. I think that’s the guy, isn’t it?”

Brundle was cautious this time and double-checked with his cameraman before approaching Jaelan Philips, as he wasn’t sure if he was Mahomes. However, Philips passed by before the reporter could speak to him. It turned out to be fortunate for Brundle, as he avoided mistakenly calling the Dolphins star Patrick, as he did with another athlete last year.

Martin Brundle Once Mistook an NBA Player For Patrick Mahomes

A couple of years ago, a similar incident occurred with Martin when he mistook NBA player Paolo Banchero for Patrick Mahomes. It was quite embarrassing for him as he approached Paolo, addressing him as Patrick.

Paolo Banchero, being considerate, didn’t stop Martin and played along as the character of Patrick Mahomes, answering all his questions. As the reporter had made a blunder, he was heavily trolled on social media once his video went viral.

However, last year at the same event, he met Paolo once again, and this time, he recognized him. The NBA star was pleased that the reporter finally knew who he was.

But it seems Brundle still doesn’t recognize Patrick Mahomes. It’s high time for the two-time MVP to approach the reporter for his own interview so that he makes no more fumbles.