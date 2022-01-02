“We have a beef right now, I can’t kiss and tell”: Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are feuding over something secret as former Pats receiver doesn’t peg Bucs to repeat

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were the best of friends when they played together on the Patriots, but something has come between them recently.

The duo became the most prolific QB-WR duo in the NFL postseason since Joe Montana and Jerry Rice on the San Francisco 49ers. Through 10 years together in the league, Brady and Edelman quickly developed a bromance.

Edelman enjoyed his best years with the Patriots during Brady’s time there. After Brady left, Edelman partly played just one more season before calling it a career.

Brady, of course, was off winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first year with the team. When Edelman retired, people joked about how Brady was going to lure Edelman out to join the Bucs, but that was quickly shut down.

Now, things appear to be a little more serious between the two.

Julian Edelman reveals he has beef with Tom Brady right now

In retirement, Edelman is enjoying time off. He recently came on an episode of “Inside the NFL” where he discussed the Buccaneers chances to win it all this year.

“Nah, I don’t think they’re gonna repeat this year,” Edelman detailed. “I mean, I think the team is getting depleted right now.” Edelman isn’t wrong here. The Buccaneers are dealing with a slew of injuries at the worst possible time.

Chris Godwin is out for the season with a torn ACL, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette are nursing hamstring injuries, and the defense has some key players out as well like Shaq Barrett and Jason Piere-Paul.

Edelman was also asked if Brady had reached out to him considering how many injuries Tampa Bay is dealing with at the moment. However, Edelman did not have a positive reaction to that question.

“We’ll leave it between us. But we have a beef right now,” he continued. “I can’t [share what it’s about.] I can’t kiss and tell! I can’t kiss and tell, like someone said.”

We’ll have to wait a little longer to see why exactly Edelman and Brady are beefing, but it’s surprising that they are. The two were the closest of friends, and Edeleman isn’t even in the league anymore.

