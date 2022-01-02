NFL

“Kyler Murray is a cheetah” : Micah Parsons annoints Cardinals QB the fastest animal in the land but prefers his pride of Lions

Micah Parsons
Sahilpreet Singh Thind

Previous Article
"I do want to be here, potentially till the end"– Daniel Ricciardo reveals why he wants to retire at McLaren
Next Article
"I think we have an important month ahead of us"– F1 boss hints sure entry of Volkswagen group into the sport
NFL Latest News
Micah Parsons
“Kyler Murray is a cheetah” : Micah Parsons annoints Cardinals QB the fastest animal in the land but prefers his pride of Lions

Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons is looking forward to the most important game of his…