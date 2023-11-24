“We Have Turned Into a Super Bowl Team”: Cowboys Fans Skip Bayless Shuts Down Haters After Thanksgiving Matchup

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the biggest victories this season after they defeated the Washington Commanders 45-10 in the Thursday Night Football game. The third straight win has made the NFL Analyst and the biggest Cowboys fan, Skip Bayless, contented.

The Cowboys dominated the Commanders as their defense gave up only 10 points that too came in the second quarter. Washington struggled to reach the end zone and couldn’t score a single touchdown in the second half. The biggest moment of the game came when Cowboys CB DaRon Bland intercepted Commanders QB Sam Howell and returned it 63 yards in the fourth quarter to score the winning touchdown.

Dallas became the first team in NFL history to win all of their first five home games by 20 or more points. After the Cowboys won, Skip Bayless voiced support for them stating they could win the Super Bowl while shutting up those who doubted his strong belief. He posted a picture of himself wearing a Cowboys jersey on Instagram, and captioned his message in bold letters, reiterating his support for America’s team.

After the win, Skip had a strong message for his haters. He said that people shouldn’t just think the Cowboys are winning because they are playing against weaker teams. According to him, the Cowboys don’t just win, they dominate any team that comes to their home stadium. The Undisputed Show’s host claimed that the team is now becoming good enough to win the Super Bowl, and he highlighted this change to those who doubt the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott’s Exceptional Season Performance

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has given outstanding performances in the league and has proven why franchise owner Jerry Jones has so much faith in him. In his last six games, he has won five of them, throwing for 1874 yards, and completing 148 of 210 passes while scoring 20 total touchdowns and two interceptions.

With Thursday night’s win, it is now Prescott’s third game of the season, where he has thrown for 300+ passing yards and scored four touchdowns. NFL analyst Ari Meirov shared these stats on X (formerly Twitter) and asked football fans whether Dak should be considered in the “MVP conversation.”

The Cowboys are now 8-3 this season and stand in second place in the NFC East behind Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas will now face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 before facing the Eagles again to take revenge on their last defeat. The Cowboys currently have odds of +450 to make it to the Super Bowl from the NFC. This means they’re seen as having a decent chance, but not as high as the 49ers and Eagles who share better odds at +200.