“Hope the Book Jacket Has Cut-off Sleeves”: NFL Fans Have a Field Day As Bill Belichick Announces His Book

Bill Belichick has done many new things this past year. He became a member of the media and made several appearances on the Pat McAfee show. He also became a college coach for the first time in his career. Now we can add “author” to the list for Belichick, as he announced his new book “The Art of Winning” is now on sale.

The legendary coach took to Instagram to make the announcement. He accompanied the post with a long three-paragraph caption talking about why he wrote the book and what he hopes people take away from it.

The book is a great achievement for Belichick. He’s debatably the greatest coach of all time and has six Super Bowls to back it up. He also won two as an assistant coach. There’s no doubt that he has some knowledge that would go a long way for other up-and-coming coaches. Now they have the pleasure of reading about that knowledge.

But of course, fans had all kinds of jokes in the comment section. From Gronk to cut-off hoodies, the netizens were pulling out all of the best cliches in the book for Belichick. Though, others are simply excited to read.

We’ve seen other legendary coaches release books in the past. Phil Jackson wrote “Eleven Rings: The Soul of Success” about his days as the most successful NBA coach of all time. John Wooden wrote “Wooden on Leadership: How to Create a Winning Organization” detailing how he built UCLA and one of college basketball’s greatest-ever dynasties. But we’ve yet to see a legendary NFL coach write a book.

That’s why Belichick’s book is a breath of fresh air and a huge deal. He’s the man who coached the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. There’s no doubt that he has some great stories from back in the day of how he properly coached Brady to become the player he was. After all, he was never supposed to be the Patriot’s starter.

The dichotomy between Brady and Drew Bledsoe is a story that hopefully Belichick touches on. Although, he was just an assistant at the time under coach Bill Parcels. Still, the story is a great one and needs to be fully unpacked.

Bledsoe led the Patriots to the 1996 Super Bowl but lost to Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers. Bledsoe remained as the starter but battled injuries until 2001. One injury though spelled the end of his career. As he took a shot to the ribs late in the season against the Jets, Brady replaced him and never relinquished the role. He won all eight games to end the season, including the Super Bowl.

Hearing the dirty details about how that decision affected Bledsoe, Brady, and the team would be awesome. It’s a crazy story that ended up creating the greatest quarterback and coaching combo ever. Belichick undoubtedly has some great quotes from the time to satisfy us.