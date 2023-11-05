With Travis Kelce Set to Take the Field in Germany, Taylor Swift Steps Out With Selena Gomez for a Night Out in New York

Taylor Swift is finally making time for her friends. The pop star has had a packed schedule with the Eras tour and her blossoming relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce but she is finally out and about with her girlfriends. With the international leg of her Eras Tour set to kick off soon, the ‘Love Story’ singer was spotted spending some quality time with her BFFs, per Daily Mail.

While her rumored beau Travis Kelce is kicking it up in Germany, for the Chiefs’ upcoming game against the Dolphins, fans have been speculating if Taylor Swift will be joining the audience at the game. Kelce refused to give confirmation on that, however, she was spotted on a dinner date with her besties hours before the game kicks off in Frankfurt.

Her posse included bestie Selena Gomez and WAG Brittany Mahomes during the night out in the city that never sleeps. Swift donned a pleated mini skirt, a black long-sleeved top, and black leather knee-high boots, while Selena Gomez looked stunning in a camel sweater dress. They were also joined by supermodels Gigi Hadid and Cara Delivigne, and actress Sophie Turner. While Swift, Gomez, and Hadid opted for neutral tones, Brittany and Sophie Turner stunned in blue as they stepped out from the high-end Japanese restaurant BondST.

Taylor and Patrick Mahome’s wife Brittany’s friendship seems to be taking off as she is being integrated into the pop star’s famous celebrity friend list. The two have been spotted multiple times during Chiefs’ games, cheering up a storm, and even debuted a special handshake the last time they were spotted together. If Swift fails to attend Kelce’s game in Germany, it is possible we won’t be seeing much of the iconic couple as she will soon hit the jets for her international tour. However, the TE recently gave fans a cutesy moment to hold onto while they wait for the couple to be spotted together again.

A Blushing Travis Kelce Answers Whether He Loves Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has seen a noticeable increase in production on the field when Taylor Swift graces the suites. And the Chiefs have lost two of the games she did not attend, leading to fans believing she is a good luck charm for the TE. After the Chiefs lost to the Broncos last Sunday, reporters wanted to know if Taylor Swift would be present during the game in Germany. And Travis Kelce had an apt answer. The TE said that he won’t be making any comment in that as he has learned from the past that whenever he talks about Swift, the betting odds start to reflect her impact.

But it was something else the reporters were really after. One reporter asked him the current status of his relationship with the pop star and whether he was in love with her. Kelce, who had been grinning the whole time, couldn’t help but blush but kept the veil of secrecy and answered, “I got to see her last week,” said Kelce with a smile, “That’s the latest status. I’m gonna keep my personal relationship personal.” Whether he answers it or not, it is clear that love is in the air and he and fans would be hoping to spot Taylor Swift in the stands on Sunday.